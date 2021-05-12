Schools drop mask requirements for growing numbers of students – Times of India

Many parents in school districts where masks have become volunteers are also concerned. AP Photo

As a long and bitter struggle over mask requirements for students draws to a close, the president of a Florida school board announced that she would agree to lift a mandate that had been in place since September, even if she preferred to leave it in place until the end of the academic year. The parents hurled insults in response.

“Communist! Democrat!” Shouted opponents of the idea of ​​having children wear masks at school as Ueberschaer and the district superintendent said in a May 3 meeting that they still considered masks as desirable. “It’s Santa Rosa County, America, not China!”

Moments later, the Santa Rosa School Board voted unanimously to make masks optional for all classes with immediate effect, joining dozens of other American communities in declaring that masks were or soon would no longer be mandatory. for the students.

The debates were moving and very controversial across the country, leading in some cases to the involvement of the police. A few besieged school boards, caught between the demands of anti-mask parents and appeals from employee unions, have eliminated student mask rules only to overturn or revise decisions. Where many see the continued need to protect children who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, opponents say masks make students uncomfortable and mandates infringe on freedom.

“The mask is a personal choice, and I wore it at first, but I just decided it wasn’t the mask anymore,” said Cynthia Licharowicz, a mother from Milton, Fla., Who s ‘opposed the reign of Santa Rosa County. “So I decided to take it off and wanted my child to have the same choice.”

Dust highlights competing risk narratives 14 months after the pandemic began: Even though a number of U.S. schools remain closed to minimize infections, districts in Wyoming’s Alabama states have decided to drop out the student mask mandates. Many more are likely to do the same before the start of the next school year, despite advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that schools “should prioritize the universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing ”.

Some public health experts are alarmed. While the Food and drug administration this week approved Pfizer With the Covid-19 vaccine for children as young as 12, many young adolescents are unlikely to be vaccinated before the end of the school year. Data from CDC shows that infection rates among U.S. residents aged 14 to 17 are now higher than among Americans, while rates among children 6 to 13 are approaching the national average.

“We know that masks help reduce transmission,” said Gigi Gronvall, senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “Now is not the time to take away one of the best tools we have for reducing drivetrain.”

Many parents in school districts where masks have become volunteers are also concerned. School districts in the South, Midwest and West have removed mandatory masks. In Arkansas, a law will make it illegal by the end of the summer for schools or any government entity to require masks.

“I’m so frustrated … I don’t see any harm in wearing masks, and there is potential harm in not wearing a mask,” said Christie Black, kindergarten mom and third student. in Mesa, Ariz., who was intrigued by the decision of the state’s largest school district to make masks optional indoors starting earlier this month.

There is little US data on the spread of the coronavirus in schools where students do not wear masks since most reopened schools needed them, said Adam Hersh, professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Utah . Mask supporters cite disturbing examples, including high transmission at a maskless summer camp in Georgia.

Evidence from the start of the pandemic showed that children were less likely than adults to be infected with the coronavirus and less likely to become seriously ill from Covid-19. The CDC said that although schools have not been associated with a substantial spread, outbreaks in schools not following infection prevention measures “tend to lead to increased transmission among teachers and school staff instead. than among the students “.

Black continues to send his two children to school with masks but says “they threw off their masks” as soon as they saw classmates no longer cover their faces.

“I feel like because the governor and the school board gave in to peer pressure, it’s now up to my kids not to give in to peer pressure,” Black said. “It just feels like we’re more concerned with our own freedom and rights than doing what’s best for the most vulnerable.”

In Santa Rosa, east of Pensacola, masked opponents dominated public debate even though surveys of parents and teachers showed mixed views in the district of 28,000 students. A small majority of teachers wanted to require masks at least until the end of the school year, while a small majority of parents wanted the requirement lifted immediately.

The school board’s April 20 discussion on the matter nonetheless heated up so much that sheriff’s deputies escorted several attendees out of the meeting, at least one of whom was shouting profanity at board members.

Jennifer Hensley, a parent from Santa Rosa County and a teacher at the college, was the only member of the public at the meeting who spoke in favor of retaining the mask’s mandate compared to the 18 who spoke against the requirement. She said she worried about the health of her fellow teachers and her 15-year-old daughter, who has an autoimmune disease.

“The atmosphere was so busy,” Hensley later recalls. “I don’t think they expected that level of emotion to be involved.”

Critics of the mask policy began to organize months earlier. Hailei Smead, a mother of three, runs a Facebook group called Santa Rosa County Parents SPEAK UP which was formed in September to oppose mask requirements and has nearly 900 registered members.

Smead said her fifth-grade daughter was isolated on several occasions in the school office for refusing to wear a mask and ultimately obtained a medical exception allowing her to forgo covering her face. Smead declined to state the medical reason.

“It’s not the company’s job to protect everyone else,” Smead said. “It’s your own job to protect yourself and your own family.”

Santa Rosa County District leaders stressed they were following public health guidelines, but state officials undermined that position even as public pressure mounted at the local level. On April 14, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran urged local superintendents to make masks optional for the 2021-2022 school year.

On April 29, Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees canceled a series of health advisories that had been cited by the Santa Rosa District. The school board therefore called the May 3 meeting during which its five members voted to revoke the mask’s mandate.

“I always strongly recommend the use of face masks, especially for those who are not fully vaccinated,” council president Ueberschaer said ahead of the vote, raising her voice to be heard as she shouted at parents. “I hope families will have a conversation with their children about the fact that face masks are now a personal choice and that students should respect the choice of their peers.”

Some of the insults hurled at Ueberschaer, a longtime school volunteer of Asian descent. included references to China.

“It makes me really sad that face masks have moved from a virus prevention strategy to a political statement,” she said.