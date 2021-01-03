World

Schools are safe, says UK Prime Minister Johnson as Covid-19 cases rise – Times of India

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday schools were safe and advised parents to send their children to areas where the rules allow, in response to concerns about the surge in Covid-19 cases, as classes are expected to resume after Christmas.
“There is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe and education is a priority,” he told the BBC.
He said the government might need to consider tightening the lockdown restrictions, but declined to give examples of what that might look like.

