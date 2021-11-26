School Meals Coalition hopes to provide a meal for every child

School meals have many benefits, including improving enrollment and preventing malnutrition. Now, the School Meals Coalition plans to recruit local producers to help with the program. Credit: Bill Wegener / Unsplash

United Nations, Nov. 26 (IPS) – School meals not only give every child a nutritious meal, but increase enrollment, among other benefits.

This came to light during a recent launch of the School meals coalition, a new initiative that aims to give every child a nutritious meal by 2030 by strengthening health and nutrition programs. The coalition includes more than 60 countries and 55 partners dedicated to restoring, improving and scaling meal programs and food systems. Their partners include United Nations agencies, UNICEF, the World Food Program (WFP), the Food, Agriculture and Nutrition Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and UNESCO.

During the briefing, speakers identified the main goals of the School Meals Coalition to restore school lunch programs to their pre-COVID-19 pandemic status and reach children in vulnerable areas who had never had access to these plans before. Political leaders from member countries have come together to support this “important initiative”, according to Finland’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jukka Salovaara.

“School meals are more than just a plate of food. It is truly an opportunity to transform communities, improve education and food systems globally, ”he said.

School meal programs are an important safety net for children and their communities. As one of the main ways for children to get healthy meals, they help fight poverty and malnutrition. Their impact on education translates into increased student engagement. They also encourage families to send their children, especially girls, to school, thus supporting children’s rights to education, nutrition and well-being.

“We are seeing documented jumps of 9 to 12 percent in enrollment increases simply because meals are present,” said Carmen Burbano, director of school programs at WFP. “So these are really important tools to bring to school. “

The programs would also provide opportunities for sustainable development practices and food system transformations. A key strategy is to promote and maintain local school meal programs, recruiting farmers and local markets to provide food. It has been found that investing in school meal programs, especially through domestic spending, increases coverage. In low-income countries, the number of children receiving school meals increased by 36 percent when their governments increased budgets for these programs.

A WFP study found that at the start of 2020, more than 380 million children around the world were receiving meals through school feeding programs. The closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic effectively disrupted these programs, depriving 370 million children of what was effectively their main meal of the day. Although there have been notable improvements since the reopening of schools around the world, with 238 million children having access to school meals, there are still 150 million children who do not.

The School Meals Coalition aims to bridge this gap through a collaborative system between member countries and their partners. Their initiatives will include a monitoring and accountability mechanism developed by WFP and its partners, which will be used to monitor the achievements of the coalition, and a peer-to-peer information-sharing network, led by the German government, between members and partners who will use the results to influence the results of their program.

Even before the pandemic, school meal programs were not reaching the most vulnerable children, 73 million, who could not access these programs. Reaching children who have fallen through the cracks can be difficult, but it is much more difficult in countries affected by conflict or environmental disruption.

Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and the World Food Program (WFP) earlier signed a memorandum of understanding to feed children in protracted crises.

Upon signing, WFP Deputy Executive Director Valerie Guarnieri said: “Simply put, sick children cannot go to school and hungry children cannot learn. It is essential that we invest more in the health and nutrition of young learners, especially girls.

ECW Director Yasmine Sherif said a feeding program has made a huge difference in the lives of children.

“For many children and young people in crisis-affected countries, a school meal may be the only food they eat throughout the day and can be an important incentive for families to send and keep girls and boys. boys at school. It is also essential for a young person to really focus and learn, ”she said.

The coalition plans to find ways to break down barriers to enable children to reach school or to seek alternative learning pathways to reach children who could not physically go to school.

Factors that can prevent children from fully attending school, such as poverty, complex family life or conflict, have only been exacerbated in the past two years, mainly thanks to the COVID pandemic -19. As more schools open up around the world, the restoration of school lunch programs should in turn provide much needed support for children and their communities.

“This is a very urgent and timely priority,” said Olivier Richard, Head of the Sustainable Development Unit of the Permanent Mission of France to the United Nations. “Because school meals are very important for the recovery of our societies after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “

To learn more about the School Meal Coalitions, you can follow their page.

