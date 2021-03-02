School kidnapping in Nigeria: hundreds of girls released by gunmen

The girls gathered in a state government building after their release

A group of nearly 300 girls abducted from a school in northwest Nigeria last week have been released, a local official said.

The girls were kidnapped Friday by unidentified gunmen from their boarding school in Jangebe, Zamfara state, and taken to a forest, police said.

The state governor said on Tuesday the group had been released and the girls were now safe.

These kidnappings are carried out for ransom and are common in the north.

Dozens of girls were seen gathered in a government building in Zamfara after being taken there in a fleet of minibuses.

“It thrills my heart to announce the release of the students kidnapped … from captivity,” Governor Bello Matawalle wrote on Twitter.

“This follows the scaling up of several obstacles raised against our efforts,” he added. “I urge all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe and sound.”

Menu

Authorities said 279 girls had been released, adding that a figure given by police last week that 317 had been abducted was no longer accurate.

An official told Reuters news agency that the discrepancy was due to the fact that some girls had fled shortly after their kidnapping.

The group’s release was achieved through negotiations between government officials and the kidnappers, Zamfara state authorities told the BBC.

Mr Matawalle has denied paying for the release of the girls, but last week President Muhammadu Buhari admitted that state governments had paid the kidnappers “with money and vehicles” in the past and urged them to review the policy.

President Buhari said he felt “overwhelming joy” at the news of the girls’ release. “[I am] happy that their ordeal ended happily without any incident, ”he said.

Kidnapping in 2014 of 276 schoolgirls in northeastern town of Chibok by Islamist Boko Haram militants has drawn worldwide attention to the scourge of school raids in Nigeria, but a surge in recent attacks is suspected to be the work of criminal gangs.

The story continues

The raid in Zamfara state was the region’s second kidnapping in recent weeks. Some 27 students were kidnapped from a boarding school in Kagara, north-central Niger state, last month, before being released on February 17.

No group has claimed to be responsible for the Zamfara kidnappings.

Armed groups operating in the state often kidnap for ransom, but when gunmen took over 300 boys from Kankara to nearby Katsina in December of last year, according to some reports, Boko Haram, which operates hundreds of kilometers away in the northeast, was behind the attack.

The reports were later challenged and the boys were released after negotiations.