School attack in Nigeria: hundreds of boys released, local authorities say

Hundreds of schoolchildren kidnapped last week from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria have been released, local authorities told the BBC.

A spokesman for the governor of Katsina state said 344 people had been released and were all in good condition.

However, other reports suggest that some remain in the hands of their captors.

The attack was claimed by the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, which published a video a few hours earlier apparently showing some of the boys.

In his statement, spokesperson Abdul Labaran said the boys were being taken to the regional capital of Katsina town and would soon be reunited with their families.

He said the clip released by Boko Haram was genuine, but that a post apparently from group leader Abubakar Shekau was, instead, by an impersonator.

Authorities previously gave a lower figure than residents for the number of kidnappings and it is not known if all are now safe.

According to the Reuters news agency, the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, said: “We have recovered most of the boys. They are not all,” while a security source told the AFP news agency that some had remained with their captors.

Mr Labaran said none of the kidnapped boys were killed, contradicting a boy shown in the video who said some were killed by Nigerian fighter jets.

It is not known how the boys’ release came about, but the news was confirmed to BBC Hausa by another state government official.

They were found in a forest near the town of Tsafe, in neighboring Zamafara state.

What happened during the attack?

Witnesses said gunmen came to Kankara town school on Friday evening last week, and many students jumped over the school fence and fled when they heard gunshots. fire.

Others were followed by the gunmen, who tricked them into believing they were security guards, students who escaped said. After the students were arrested, they were led into the nearby forest by the armed men.

The story continues

Students left their shoes in the scramble following the attack

On Thursday, a video bearing the Boko Haram emblem was released, showing dozens of boys, some of whom look very young.

One of the boys said they were kidnapped by Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau’s group and any government troops that were sent to help them should be turned back.

What’s the big picture?

Boko Haram has gained fame over the past decade for school kidnappings, including one in Chibok in 2014, when nearly 300 schoolgirls were arrested. The group’s name loosely translates to “Western education is prohibited”.

However, these kidnappings have so far taken place in northeastern Nigeria, where Boko Haram is based.

Despite Boko Haram’s claim, the Nigerian government said the kidnapping of Katsina was carried out by local gangs linked to the Islamist group.

Armed attacks and kidnappings are rife in northwest Nigeria and are often blamed on bandits, a loose term for the gangs operating in the region.

Amnesty International says more than 1,100 people have been killed by bandits in the first six months of this year as the government failed to bring the attackers to justice.

