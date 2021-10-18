School and cultural institution aim to level the playing field for women and girls in rural Uganda

TRONDHEIM, Norway / DENVER, United States, Oct. 18 (IPS) – As we honored women and girls last week on the annual International Rural Women’s Day on October 15, we want to highlight how a community is doing. brings together to change the lives and livelihoods of rural women and girls in Uganda.

As the Tat Sat Community Academy (TaSCA) project in Kasasa, Uganda seeks to improve the livelihoods of all community members, the focus is on the upliftment of women and girls. This is of greater importance now, with the COVID-19 pandemic having a disproportionate effect on women and girls across the world.

According to World Economic Forum Gender Gap Report 2021, school closures around the world have seen 1.54 billion children stay at home, including 743 million girls. This change has created barriers to access to health services, nutrition and economic opportunities.

Namayega Agnes, board member of TaSCA, says that in her rural community of Kasasa, women and children have not had the same chance to grow financially, develop and contribute to the well-being of the community. community.

She also says the challenges are more severe for girls, who face constant pressure to drop out of school to get married or pursue other perceived paths to stability.

The TaSCA project, she believes, creates a gender balance – a shift in current perceptions about women and girls in the community to be equally productive members of the community.

TaSCA is a community project implemented by the TaSCA Kasasa Community Board (TKCB) in partnership with Peace Africa Children’s Ensemble, a local non-profit organization chosen by the community to help develop the project.

The effort is supported by The InterRoots initiative, a non-profit organization that we co-founded a few years ago after having already collaborated together. Through an innovative model we call root philanthropy, InteRoots strives to support the Kasasa community members who are building TaSCA, which will include a school, savings and loan cooperative, and cultural institution.

We hope that TaSCA will provide equity in education, access to funding and financial support networks, and the preservation of cultural practices. In addition, community members also receive support to access microcredit through the Organization of Credit and Savings Co-operatives (SACCO), which will provide community funding, financial support to students / families and a economic education.

The community said it is imperative that in addition to access to microcredit, students learn to manage finances so that they can be equipped for other opportunities in the future.

Of immediate interest to the community is to use SACCO to invest in a mill, which will be used by farmers in the community to produce locally instead of outsourcing at a high cost. Locally sourced food will also be available to students and school staff.

The Graduate Enterprise Fund, on the other hand, will allow students, upon graduation, to submit a plan of funds earmarked for purposes that will achieve their goals. This may include furthering their education or starting a business.

The community council must approve the plan, and graduates will receive financial support for approximately one to two years, ensuring economic stability beyond graduation.

As stated above, the time has come for such initiatives. As a result of the pandemic and its effects, an estimated 96 million people will be plunged into extreme poverty, including 47 million women, according to UN Women.

We cannot stand idly by and watch our fellow citizens of the world face such challenges and obstacles. We are excited about the potential of TaSCA and look forward to its opening in 2022.

Now more than ever, communities must come together to transform and uplift women and girls, especially in rural areas which may face greater barriers to accessing health care, technology. and education.

We hope Kasasa will be a role model for others and we are encouraged by the support the community has received so far. For updates on the work of TaSCA and InteRoots, please visit InteRoots.org.

Ronald kibirige is co-founder and Chairman of the Board of The InteRoots Initiative. Scott Frank is the co-founder and executive director of the organization.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram