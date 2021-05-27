World
SC Calls on the Center to Complete the Appointment of 4 Judicial Members to the Railway Claims Tribunal | News from India – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Expressing concern about the delay in Appointment in various courts, the short Supreme ordered the Center to immediately complete the appointment of four judicial members of the Railway Claims Tribunal, as approved Cabinet Appointments Committee.
A bench led by Justice L Nageswara Rao, however, said the tenure of these Members would be contingent on the outcome of an outstanding petition on the matter.
The top search was hearing a plea filed by the Bar Association, Railways Claims Tribunal, Jaipur, seeking the appointment to vacant posts of members of the Tribunal’s judiciary.
The Supreme Court noted that on April 27, 2020, the Center had proposed that the process of appointing 17 tribunal members be completed within 15 days.
On June 15, 2020, technical members were appointed. However, the appointment of members of the judiciary has been suspended.
When the issue was discussed on December 3, 2020, the Center assured the Court that the appointments to the post of magistrates would be made shortly.
Lead lawyer Nikhil Nayyar, appearing for the petitioner, referred to the procedure dated October 21, 2020, whereby the Cabinet Appointments Committee approved the proposed appointment of four members of the judiciary to the Tribunal.
He argued that there is no reason not to name the people whose appointments are approved.
Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court that a delay in appointments had occurred because this court’s ruling specifies five years for the term while the Order as of April 4, 2021, the term of office of members is set at four years.
The bench also comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat, however, said: “The appointment of four members of the judiciary, as approved by the Cabinet Appointments Committee on October 21, 2020, will be made immediately. The term of office of these members will depend on the outcome of the motion in brief filed by the Madras Bar, which is due to be heard on May 31, 2021. ”
The case is scheduled for hearing after two weeks.
