Say goodbye to Melbourne’s weird and wonderful taxidermy
January 2021 is the end of an era. Yes of course, for the United States and all this, but also for something much less controversial: the exhibition on “wild” taxidermy at the Melbourne museum.
I will never forget my first experience with the taxidermy room. While visiting my siblings in Melbourne, while still living in Los Angeles, we took my son to the museum. We were a little delusional with the jet lag, and the taxidermy room was a strange wonder, a multi-level space, completely white, filled with beasts from all over the world.
My sister pointed out one animal in particular, an otter with such a wobbly and desperate expression that she sent me into fits of uncontrollable laughter. This, of course, was Sad Otter, who has since gained minimal internet fame. (You can now buy Sad otter soft toys at the museum gift shop.)
Sad Otter is believed to have had his odd appearance because taxidermists who worked on him may never have seen a live otter. Whatever the cause, he is not alone.
While the otter is probably the strangest specimen in the collection, it is one of many to appear with some macabre gloom. I also really like the lion bitten by fleas, the decaying bat and the mangy bandicoot.
Many of these specimens are over 100 years old, and it shows.
(I highly recommend browsing the online collection, where you can see amazing specimens that haven’t been recently exhibited, such as that alarming leopard cat.)
It’s the imperfection of the collection that makes it so endearing, at least to me. Often times, these types of museum exhibits are so nifty that it’s easy to forget that these animals were once alive, are now dead, and one day will completely disintegrate. It is their impermanence that gives them gravity.
Their impermanence is also one of the reasons why the display disappears. The taxidermy room will close on January 26, in part to make room for a 67 million-year-old triceratops skeleton, but also because public exposure leads to moth infestations and other environmental contaminants. Once the screen is disassembled, the specimens will be put in a freezer to eradicate the creepy critters, before being stored.
I’m excited about the new triceratops – which is apparently one of the most complete and well-preserved dinosaur fossils in the world – but I’ll always miss “Wild”.
Australia is often so keen to present itself as avant-garde and modern that it neglects to properly celebrate its own quirk, and the Taxidermy Room was one place where that quirk was in the spotlight.
Now for this week's stories.
… And to you
Last week, we asked for your opinion about the Australian politicians who spouted false information and conspiracy theories about the US election and the pandemic.
“Born in Australia in 1944. I moved to America in 1978, living in New York City where Donald Trump was widely seen as the selfish individual that he is. It’s sad that Australia (I’m still a citizen) is going in the same direction. “
– Bill Quinlan
“Yes people, oddly enough, in Australia we support free speech! Freedom to say what you believe, even if I don’t agree with the point of view! No progress has ever been made in censoring opinions that do not agree with the so-called “dominant” view. Look how Galileo was treated! And Socrates! Needless to say, MSM is NOT the police of all knowledge!
History has shown that censorship is the tool of the left, as we see in communist countries. It’s a shame, with all of its “awakened” ideas, that freedom of expression is not included in the left’s toolbox!
– Kay Kelly
“What has happened here is that America is horribly tragic and downright dangerous. Our nascent fascist was taken aback, but his legacy continues. Be careful, Australia. You are a lovely nation and it would be very, very sad to see you take the same path.
– Andrew Clark
