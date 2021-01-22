Say goodbye to Melbourne’s weird and wonderful taxidermy

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Register to get it by email.

January 2021 is the end of an era. Yes of course, for the United States and all this, but also for something much less controversial: the exhibition on “wild” taxidermy at the Melbourne museum.

I will never forget my first experience with the taxidermy room. While visiting my siblings in Melbourne, while still living in Los Angeles, we took my son to the museum. We were a little delusional with the jet lag, and the taxidermy room was a strange wonder, a multi-level space, completely white, filled with beasts from all over the world.

My sister pointed out one animal in particular, an otter with such a wobbly and desperate expression that she sent me into fits of uncontrollable laughter. This, of course, was Sad Otter, who has since gained minimal internet fame. (You can now buy Sad otter soft toys at the museum gift shop.)

Sad Otter is believed to have had his odd appearance because taxidermists who worked on him may never have seen a live otter. Whatever the cause, he is not alone.