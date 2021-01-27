January 27 (IPS) – New report outlines ambitious Covid-era efforts around the world to save journalism Amid COVID-19 pandemic, journalists around the world are feeling the consequences; job cuts, layoffs and closures have swept the world.

Philanthropists, journalistic organizations, economists and governments have found solutions to deal with this financial devastation, with some calling for greater collaboration between these groups. In one new report of Konrad Adenauer Foundation, “Saving Journalism: A Vision for the Post-Covid World”, we analyzed initiatives around the world that hope to save the industry.

Our research noted a renewed interest in government news and big tech funding and an emphasis on preserving what exists rather than starting new outlets that might not survive.

To give meaning to the proposed solutions, we have divided them into four categories, established by Shiny general manager of the foundation Nishant Lalwani: Getting Big Tech to help pay for news, government grants and other support, new business models, and philanthropic funding. Some solutions are described below:

1) Make Big Tech Companies Pay for News

Many people we’ve spoken to believe it’s time to get big tech companies to substantially support journalism and engage governments to make this happen.

The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission is a pioneering example new media code it would force Google and Facebook to pay for the news. Introduced to parliament in December, the law would require tech companies to pay for the information they use and force them into binding arbitration if they fail to agree on a price.

The law too require technology companies to inform news organizations before change algorithms that affect audience traffic. If passed, the law would create a more balanced relationship between news organizations and platforms. Germany, Spain and France have in the past tried to use copyright laws to make big tech pay for news.

The difference here is that Australia is using competition law to shift the balance of power between big tech companies and the media. If passed, Australia will have accomplished something the United States has failed to do, although efforts are underway to get tech companies to pay for the news. These include the 2019 Free Press proposal to tax micro-targeted to advertise and use the funds to pay for “civic journalism” and bipartisanship Journalism Competition and Preservation Act which would allow publishers to come together when negotiating payments with Google and Facebook.

2) Public subsidies

We are also seeing renewed interest in government support for news, particularly in Africa and the United States, which have traditionally been more wary of the dangers of public funding. Today, journalists look nostalgically at the countries that have included funding for journalism as part of their wider Covid relief efforts. Norway, Denmark, Canada, Australia and Singapore intensified with additional government funding and / or tax credits to support quality journalism and journalists during the pandemic. The Australian government created A $ 50 million (US $ 35.3 million) Public Interest News Collection Fund in May to help maintain public service journalism in regional areas. And Norway (FEJ, 2020a) and Singapore also provided grants to outlets and freelancers during Covid-19, with Norway allocate NK 27 million (US $ 2.9 million) to media organizations that have lost advertising revenue due to the virus. The government devoted 180 million Danish kroner (US $ 28.3 million) to compensate for the loss of advertising revenue between March and June in 2020.

All of these ideas can and should be replicated in other parts of the world. In the United States, there are a number of proposals to support news, including Local Journalism Sustainability Act which was introduced in July 2020. The bill would provide federal tax credits to local media outlets for subscriptions, journalists’ compensation and advertising. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) introduced a bill for a commission to study how to help local news. Advocates hope that some of these plans will be voted in 2021.

In Kenya, journalist Mark Kapchanga argues that some threatened news outlets should receive financial assistance from the government, but that funds should be provided in such a way that the news outlets can safely maintain their independence, for example, by through the Kenya Media Council.

3) New business models

The innovators are also looking to see what kinds of changes can be made to current business models so that quality journalism can be preserved in the future. In southern Africa, Botswanan journalist Ntibinyane Ntibinyane is seeking funds for The digital transitions project this would ensure the survival of quality media in southern Africa and help them to evolve over the long term.

In the United States, 6,700 local media are owned by hedge funds, which is worrying for many media professionals because these funds are not interested in supporting long-term news but in making short-term profits. Rather than wait for them to be robbed and killed, Steve Waldman, the former senior adviser to the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, reflected on how these newspapers could be transformed and survive. In October 2020, Waldman launched A replanting strategy: saving local newspapers pressed by hedge funds, proposing that these outlets be transformed into non-profit or local outlets, which is similar to the proposals of Free press and academic Victor Pickard.

4) Funding from the Foundation

Funding from the Foundation has supported hundreds, if not thousands, of small start-ups around the world and in 2020 many organizations created emergency funds during the pandemic and were inundated with enthusiastic applicants. Google News Initiative funded branches in Latin America, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the United States provide grants ranging from US $ 5,000 to US $ 30,000 to 5,300 newsrooms – selected from nearly 12,000 applicants. points of sale applied to their Emergency Relief Fund for Journalism.

Latin American governments have done little to support journalism, so it was mostly foundations, Google and Facebook that stepped in to help. Facebook and the International Center of Journalists provided $ 2 million in grants for Latin American outlets to help them cover covid and survive. In Ecuador, two universities (Universidad San Francisco de Quito and Universidad UTE) associates with two media, Universe and Glass code, to win a grant from the US government to fight disinformation and disinformation in the age of Covid.

Lessons learned:

Each of the above categories offers some promise of providing more substantial and lasting support for journalism in the future. However, none of these can stand on their own, especially as the pandemic worsens an already growing crisis. While philanthropic support has enabled hundreds, if not thousands, of media outlets around the world, more systemic support is needed.

The examples above offer some ideas. Additionally, we would like to see more donor coordination and government support aimed at keeping existing media alive and strengthening the local news ecosystem, rather than funding small startups that may find themselves competing with each other. others. Our research suggests that there is a lot to be learned from countries around the world who are backing government for quality journalism and trying to get big tech companies to help pay for the news.

Dr Anya Schiffrin is Senior Lecturer in the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. She wrote the report with her students: Hannah Clifford, Allynn McInerney, Kylie Tumiatti and Léa Allirajah. Further research was done by Chloe Oldham.

This item first appeared in the Columbia Journalism Review on January 13, 2021.

