Saudi prince takes conciliatory tone with rival Iran – Times of India

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia Heir prince On Tuesday struck a conciliatory tone towards the kingdom’s nemesis Iran, saying it was seeking “good” relations, after sources said the rivals had secret talks in Baghdad .

The two countries, locked in a fierce struggle for regional domination, severed ties in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions following the kingdom’s execution of a revered Shia cleric.

“Iran is a neighboring country, and all we aspire to is a good and special relationship with Iran,” Saudi Crown said Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a television interview that aired Tuesday night.

“We don’t want Iran’s situation to be difficult. On the contrary, we want Iran to develop … and push the region and the world towards prosperity.”

He added that Riyadh was working with regional and global partners to find solutions to Tehran’s “negative behavior”.

This marks a change of tone from previous talks with Prince Mohammed, in which he lashed out at Tehran, accusing it of fueling regional insecurity.

The prince did not mention any negotiations with Tehran.

The talks in Baghdad, facilitated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, remained secret until Financial Times reported that a first meeting took place on April 9.

An Iraqi government official confirmed the talks to AFP, while a Western diplomat said he had been “informed in advance” of efforts to “improve relations and reduce tensions”.

Riyadh has officially denied the talks in its state-supported media while Tehran has remained silent, saying only that it has “always welcomed” dialogue with Saudi Arabia.

The initiative comes at a time of shifting power dynamics, such as the US president Joe biden seeks to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear deal that was abandoned by Donald trump .

Saudi Arabia and Iran have supported opposing sides in several regional conflicts, from Syria to Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is fighting Houthi rebels.

Iran is backing the Houthi rebels, who are fighting the Saudi-led military coalition that intervened in the Yemen war in 2015.

The rebels have also stepped up drone and missile strikes on Saudi targets, including its oil facilities.

In his interview, Prince Mohammed renewed his calls for a ceasefire and negotiations with the rebels.

