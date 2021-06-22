Saudi operatives who killed Khashoggi received paramilitary training in the United States

The approval would have allowed members of the Saudi Royal Guard to enter the United States on visas processed by the American embassy in Riyadh. The path is similar to that followed by Second Lieutenant Mohammed Alshamrani, a Royal Saudi Air Force officer who opened fire in 2019 on a naval air base in Pensacola, Florida, where he was receiving military flight training. The attack left three dead and eight injured.

The Tier 1 group was founded to train U.S. military personnel, taking advantage of an increased Pentagon budget for training military personnel in basic counterinsurgency skills, according to former U.S. officials familiar with its operations.

One of the company’s founders, Steve Reichert, a former Marine, was working as an instructor for the security contractor then known as Blackwater when he met Mr Feinberg. With the support of Mr. Feinberg, Mr. Reichert created Tier 1 Group, according to 2020 account of the creation of the company and former intelligence officials familiar with the efforts.

But as US military training budgets began to shrink, the company, like other private security companies, began to seek new clients. In 2014, he began to train foreign military units, including Saudis.

Decisions about licensing U.S. companies to train foreign nationals are usually made after obtaining the advice of numerous government agencies, said R. Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary of state for politico-military affairs under the Trump administration. The Pentagon and intelligence agencies often play a role, he said.

“These things don’t just come out of the ether,” he said.

Mr Cooper said he could not recall any discussion of the formation of the Level 1 group of Saudis, even after Mr Khashoggi’s murder. He said there had been intense deliberation within the Trump administration on how to respond to the murder after the government concluded Prince Mohammed most likely approved it.

Ultimately, he said, administration officials did not want to squander America’s relationship with the kingdom – and Iran’s isolation strategy – by taking a brutal approach after the Mr. Khashoggi’s death.

“No government is going to end a meaningful bilateral relationship over this murder, however gruesome it is,” he said.

Adam goldman contributed reports.