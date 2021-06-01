World
Saudi minister defends volume limitation on mosque loudspeakers – Times of India
RIYAD: Saudi ArabiaThe Islamic Affairs minister on Monday defended a controversial order restricting the volume of mosques’ loudspeakers, saying it was prompted by complaints from the conservative Muslim nation about excessive noise.
In a major policy last week in a country with the holiest Muslim sites, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs said the speakers should not be set to more than a third of their maximum volume.
The ordinance, which also restricted the use of loudspeakers primarily to initiate the call to prayer rather than broadcast full sermons, sparked a conservative reaction on social networks.
Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdullatif al-Sheikh said the order was a response to citizens’ complaints that the high volume was causing disruption to children as well as the elderly.
“Those who want to pray don’t need to wait (…) for the imam’s call to prayer,” Sheikh said in a video released by state television.
“They should be at the mosque first,” he added.
Several TV stations also broadcast Quran prayers and recitals, Sheikh said, suggesting the speakers had a limited purpose.
In a country that is home to tens of thousands of mosques, many have welcomed the decision to lower decibel levels.
But the move also sparked resentment on social media, with a hashtag calling for a ban on loud music in restaurants and cafes gaining traction.
Sheikh said criticism of the policy was propagated by “enemies of the kingdom” who “want to stir up public opinion”.
Politics follows the de facto ruler of the Crown Prince mohammed Bin Salman’s campaign for radical liberalization, which has ushered in a new era of openness alongside what observers call a de-emphasis on religion.
The young prince relaxed social restrictions in the ultra-conservative kingdom, lifting decades-long bans on cinemas and female drivers while allowing mixed music concerts and sporting extravagances.
The relaxed social standards have been welcomed by many Saudis, two-thirds of whom are under 30, while annoying arch-conservatives.
Saudi Arabia has reduced the powers of its religious police, which once sparked widespread fear, chasing men and women from malls to pray and berating anyone who mingles with the opposite sex.
Prince Mohammed has vowed a “moderate” Saudi Arabia as he tries to break with its austere image, while vigorously suppressing dissent.
Over the past three years, the kingdom has arrested dozens of women activists, clerics, journalists and members of the royal family.
In a major policy last week in a country with the holiest Muslim sites, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs said the speakers should not be set to more than a third of their maximum volume.
The ordinance, which also restricted the use of loudspeakers primarily to initiate the call to prayer rather than broadcast full sermons, sparked a conservative reaction on social networks.
Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdullatif al-Sheikh said the order was a response to citizens’ complaints that the high volume was causing disruption to children as well as the elderly.
“Those who want to pray don’t need to wait (…) for the imam’s call to prayer,” Sheikh said in a video released by state television.
“They should be at the mosque first,” he added.
Several TV stations also broadcast Quran prayers and recitals, Sheikh said, suggesting the speakers had a limited purpose.
In a country that is home to tens of thousands of mosques, many have welcomed the decision to lower decibel levels.
But the move also sparked resentment on social media, with a hashtag calling for a ban on loud music in restaurants and cafes gaining traction.
Sheikh said criticism of the policy was propagated by “enemies of the kingdom” who “want to stir up public opinion”.
Politics follows the de facto ruler of the Crown Prince mohammed Bin Salman’s campaign for radical liberalization, which has ushered in a new era of openness alongside what observers call a de-emphasis on religion.
The young prince relaxed social restrictions in the ultra-conservative kingdom, lifting decades-long bans on cinemas and female drivers while allowing mixed music concerts and sporting extravagances.
The relaxed social standards have been welcomed by many Saudis, two-thirds of whom are under 30, while annoying arch-conservatives.
Saudi Arabia has reduced the powers of its religious police, which once sparked widespread fear, chasing men and women from malls to pray and berating anyone who mingles with the opposite sex.
Prince Mohammed has vowed a “moderate” Saudi Arabia as he tries to break with its austere image, while vigorously suppressing dissent.
Over the past three years, the kingdom has arrested dozens of women activists, clerics, journalists and members of the royal family.