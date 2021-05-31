World
Saudi minister defends order to lower mosque volume – Times of India
DUBAI: Saudi ArabiaThe Islamic Affairs minister on Monday defended an order to lower the volume of mosques’ loudspeakers, saying families complained that competing loudspeakers were keeping their children awake.
In a circular last week, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs said the loudspeakers mosques should not be set to more than one-third of their maximum volume. Loudspeakers used to broadcast the call to pray and the signal for the start of prayers should then be turned off, rather than continuing to broadcast full prayers and sermons.
The changes come at a time of broader reform of the role of religion in public life under the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, who has relaxed some strict social restrictions while not allowing political dissent.
It was too early to say for sure how much of an impact the new directive was having on the kingdom’s soundscape. Four inhabitants of the capital Riyadh Reuters reached on Monday said some mosques, but not all, appeared to have become a bit quieter. At least one mosque seemed to be broadcasting full prayers, as loud as before.
In a video released by the state-owned Al Ekhbariyah TV station, Islamic Affairs Minister Abdullatif al-Sheikh said the changes were a response to public complaints about excessive volume, including from the elderly and parents whose the children’s sleep was disturbed.
“Those who want to pray do not need to wait (…) for the voice of the imam. They should be at the mosque first,” he said, adding that there were also several TV channels broadcasting prayers.
Some Saudi Twitter users praised a reduction in noise in their areas, while others said they missed being appeased by prayers.
A Saudi user, identified as Mohammad al-Yahya, tweeted: “As long as the reading of the Holy Quran through loudspeakers has been muted on the pretext that it is disturbing a few people, we hope that attention will be given. to a large segment disturbed by loud music in restaurants and markets. ”
Al-Sheikh said some criticism of the policy was being propagated by “haters” to cause problems.
“The enemies of the kingdom want to stir up public opinion, question the decisions of the state and dismantle national cohesion through their messages,” al-Sheikh said.
