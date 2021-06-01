Saudi minister defends limitation of loudspeaker volume in mosques

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Affairs minister said the order was a response to citizens’ complaints about the loud loudspeakers in mosques.

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Affairs minister defends a controversial order restricting the volume of mosques’ loudspeakers, saying it was prompted by complaints of excessive noise.

In a major policy last week in a country with the holiest Muslim sites, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs said the speakers should not be set to more than a third of their maximum volume.

The order, which also restricted the use of loudspeakers primarily to initiate the call to prayer rather than broadcast full sermons, sparked a conservative backlash on social media.

For God’s sake, what’s the downside?

By God there is only psychological comfort and comfort

Translation: Where is the inconvenience in that! It only brings peace and comfort. Give us loudspeakers in mosques.

Translation: Where is the inconvenience in that! It only brings peace and comfort. Give us loudspeakers in mosques.

Islamic Affairs Minister Abdullatif al-Sheikh said on Monday that the order was a response to complaints from citizens that the loud volume bothered children as well as the elderly.

“Those who want to pray don’t need to wait (…) for the imam’s call to prayer,” al-Sheikh said in a video released by state television.

“They should be at the mosque first,” he added.

Several TV stations also broadcast Quran prayers and recitals, Sheikh said, suggesting the speakers had a limited purpose.

In a country that is home to tens of thousands of mosques, many have welcomed the decision to lower decibel levels.

But the move also sparked resentment on social media, with a hashtag calling for a ban on loud music in restaurants and cafes gaining traction.

Sheikh said criticism of the policy was propagated by “enemies of the kingdom” who “want to stir up public opinion”.

The policy follows Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s sweeping liberalization campaign, which has ushered in a new era of openness alongside what observers call a de-emphasis on religion.

The young prince relaxed social restrictions in the ultra-conservative kingdom, lifting decades-long driving bans in cinemas and women while allowing mixed participation in music concerts and sporting events.

The relaxed social standards have been welcomed by many Saudis, two-thirds of whom are under 30, while annoying ultra-conservatives.

Mohammed bin Salman at a graduation ceremony for the cadets of the King Faisal Air Academy, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 2018 [Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Royal Court via Reuters]

Saudi Arabia “moderate”

Saudi Arabia has reduced the powers of its religious police, which once sparked widespread fear, chasing men and women from malls to pray and berating anyone who mingles with the opposite sex.

Prince Mohammed has vowed a “moderate” Saudi Arabia as he tries to break with its austere image, while vigorously cracking down on dissent.

Over the past three years, the kingdom has arrested dozens of women activists, clerics, journalists and members of the royal family.

An unclassified US intelligence report concluded that Prince Mohammed approved and likely ordered the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who criticized the crown prince and his policies, was assassinated by a team of Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. His dismembered body has never been found.