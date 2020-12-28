Saudi judge sentences women’s rights activist to prison

Women in Saudi Arabia have been allowed to drive from the kingdom lifted the ban in June 2018, one of the historic social reforms inaugurated in recent years by the crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. Under the crown prince, the kingdom encouraged women to work and relaxed the guardianship system which gave the fathers, husbands or brothers of women the final say on their travel, employment and marriage plans.

But with the changes came a current repression on those who did not align with the crown prince, including members of the royal family, businessmen and clerics, as well as activists including Ms. al-Hathloul. After attracting international attention by defy the driving ban and denouncing other restrictions in the kingdom, Ms. al-Hathloul and at least 10 other activists were arrested a month before the ban expired on charges of treason in the state-controlled news media.

“My sister is not a terrorist, she is an activist,” her sister, Lina al-Hathloul said in a statement on Monday.

“To be condemned for her activism for the very reforms that MBS and the Saudi kingdom so proudly tout is the ultimate hypocrisy,” she added, referring to the crown prince by her initials.

Analysts said the timing of Loujain al-Hathloul’s arrest suggested the government wanted to make it clear that the change came from the Saudi government, not the people.

Saudi officials have dismissed any connection between the charges against Ms al-Hathloul and her activism, instead claiming that she was arrested for working with foreign entities hostile to Saudi Arabia. The charges against her have included claiming women’s rights and pushing for the abolition of the guardianship system, attempting to apply for a job at the United Nations, and interviews with foreign journalists, diplomats and politicians. human rights organizations, according to his family.

“There are accusations of dealing with states hostile to the kingdom and providing classified information and other such matters,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said, told Agence France-Presse during a visit to Bahrain this month.