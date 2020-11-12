Saudi embassy in The Hague sprayed with gunfire, no injuries – Times of India

Police officers stand near the Saudi Arabian embassy after unidentified assailants shoot them in The Hague, Netherlands (Reuters)

AMSTERDAM: Unidentified assailants sprayed the Saudi Arabian embassy in the Netherlands with gunfire before dawn on Thursday, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

Dutch police said there were no arrests after the building was hit just before 6 a.m. Footage from Dutch television showed envelopes strewn across the street and bullets in the windows.

A police spokesperson said the mobile was under investigation and it was not clear who could have been responsible.

In a statement, the embassy condemned the “cowardly attack” and urged Saudi citizens in the Netherlands to be on high alert and to exercise caution.

The incident occurred a day after an explosion at a World War I commemoration ceremony involving foreign embassies in the Saudi city of Jeddah, which injured several people.

The explosion was the second security incident to take place in the Red Sea port city in the past two weeks, and the first apparent bombing targeting foreigners in the conservative kingdom.