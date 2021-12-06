Saudi Crown Prince to Oman on Gulf Arab States Tour

RIYAD, Saudi Arabia (AP) – The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia was on his way to Oman on Monday, the first stop on a tour of the Arab Gulf States that will see him meet with neighboring leaders and allies as the kingdom monitors closely negotiations in Europe to relaunch the Iranian nuclear deal with the world powers.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit coincides with a series of other diplomatic meetings in the region, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Qatar’s ally and the visit of a senior UAE security official in Iran. Confirmed by Saudi and Omani media, the tour also precedes the next annual meeting of leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council of the six countries this month.

The tour will take Prince Mohammed to the United Arab Emirates, where a rivalry has escalated for business amid divergent foreign policies between traditional allies, as well as with Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait, according to diplomats who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the tour.

The diplomats said the tour was aimed at eliminating geopolitical differences and enhancing cooperation and coordination among the six Gulf Arab countries, especially by dealing effectively with Iranian nuclear program and regional ambitions.

While relations between the GCC are based on cultural, religious and tribal ties, they have very different foreign policy positions on Iran. Oman, Kuwait and Qatar have all maintained relations with Iran, while Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have seen tensions rise and are actively seeking to reduce Iran’s reach in the region.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, however, have had direct talks with Iran in an attempt to ease tensions. The Arab Gulf states are concerned about the perception that the United States is increasingly disengaging from the Middle East to focus on threats from China and Russia. They cite the US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan as the latest example.

Diplomats told the PA that Prince Mohammed’s meetings with Arab leaders will underscore the importance of autonomy within the GCC. Kingdom and UAE are investing in local defense industries and increasingly looking for countries like France, Russia and China for military equipment, although the United States remains the primary supplier of weapons and defense to the region.

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Israel oppose the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which has been on life support since the United States withdrew from the deal under President Donald Trump and has imposed radical sanctions on Tehran.

Prince Mohammed will also seek greater support for a resolution to the years-long war in Yemen, diplomats said. Saudi forces, despite accelerated airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, and elsewhere in recent weeks, have failed to significantly repel Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

In July, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq made Saudi Arabia his first stop since taking power last year. Saudi Arabia, a global oil heavyweight, is the largest and most populous Arab country in the GCC, and the largest economy in the Middle East.

Batrawy reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.