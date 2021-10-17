Saudi Crown Prince May Join Chinese, Russian Leaders In Missing Critical Glasgow Climate Summit

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, pictured earlier this year, may not appear at Cop26

Mohammed bin Salman could join Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping for not appearing at Cop26 next month, which could be a blow to Boris Johnson’s goals for the crucial climate summit.

The Saudi Crown Prince is among the several world leaders who have not confirmed their presence in Glasgow, despite the Prime Minister calling on the country to come up with “ambitious” targets in a call last week.

It comes just days after it was announced that Chinese President Xi is not expected to attend the conference and the Queen was heard expressing concern that we did not know who would be present.

Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador to the UK said on Sunday that no decision had been taken on Mr Putin’s participation.

Russian Ambassador to UK Andrey Kelin appears as a guest on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Sunday show – BBC

Sources in Whitehall have also acknowledged that there is a significant “question mark” about the Russian president.

This means that the leaders of three of the world’s most influential countries in the fight against climate change remain missing, despite intensive diplomatic efforts by the British government to make Cop26 a watershed moment on the international stage.

High-level government sources told The Telegraph they still hope the crown prince will attend the summit, but have insisted his presence or that of other notable world leaders is not essential to its success.

They also pointed out that more than 100 world leaders have confirmed they will attend in-person talks, including US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

One added that Saudi Arabia remains “very committed” to the climate talks, while another said Beijing is committed to sending a high-level delegation and has made it clear that ‘he wanted the Cop26 to be a success.

However, while all nations are urged to come up with new targets, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), to reduce emissions, China and Saudi Arabia have yet to make new commitments. before the summit.

Volunteer Bob Alston models the official uniform that will be worn by approximately 1,000 volunteers at Cop26 – PA

The two countries, who are among the biggest polluters in the world, declined to submit updated pledges in time for the deadline set by the United Nations.

The story continues

Some in Whitehall now fear that Beijing will delay presenting new targets until next year, when the next UN climate summit is due to take place in Africa.

Although this has been disputed by other members of the government, it is believed that China no longer have a geopolitical interest in doing so because he has invested hundreds of billions of pounds on the continent through his Belt and Road initiative.

It comes after Andrei Kelin, Britain’s top Russian diplomat, confirmed on Sunday that Mr Putin had not made a final decision on his participation.

Russia takes climate change “very seriously”

Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, he added: “But we will be sending a large delegation and believe me, it will be a delegation of over 200 people. The government will be represented at a very high level.”

He defended Russia’s decarbonization efforts, saying: “We take the issue very seriously.”

“The day before yesterday, the president announced that we have now set ourselves the objective of achieving hydrocarbon neutrality by 2060.

“We’re not in a big hurry, we don’t want to jump. We don’t think putting in artificial goals and poorly calculated goals will help in this situation,” Kelin added.

Challenged in 2060 being a later date than other countries are aiming for, he said: “It is not a very late date because the idea is to put in place the target of 2050.”