Saudi Crown Prince is directly responsible for Khashoggi’s murder: US Intel

An unclassified intel report detailing the heinous assassination of Washington post Columnist Jamal Khashoggi has just been freed by the Biden administration – and he’s pointing the finger directly at Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We believe that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman has approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” said the four-page report, released Friday. “We base this assessment on the crown prince’s control over decision-making in the kingdom since 2017, the direct involvement of a key advisor and members of Muhammad bin Salman’s protection service in the operation, and support from the crown prince to the use of violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi. “

The long-awaited report adds that since 2017, MBS had “absolute control” over the Kingdom’s security and intelligence operations, making it “highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of his nature without” his authorization.

The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence after being withheld by the Trump administration, is based on a CIA report that concluded in November 2018 that the Saudi Crown Prince had ordered the murder. Biden called King Salman of Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening, but the White House reading did not mention the report, instead saying the two discussed continuing work on “common issues.”

The report also points to MBS’s decision-making style, stating that at the time of the murder he “likely fostered an environment in which assistants feared that failure to complete assigned tasks might cause him to fire him or to stop it ”. This fear may have made it unlikely that aides would question his orders.

“The Crown Prince viewed Khashoggi as a threat to the Kingdom and broadly supported the use of violent measures if necessary to silence him,” the report said. “Although Saudi officials pre-planned an unspecified operation against Khashoggi, we don’t know how long in advance Saudi officials decided to hear it.”

Khashoggi, a 59-year-old Saudi dissident and columnist who fled his homeland in 2017, disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate’s office in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 to retrieve documents from his impending marriage.

While there, he was detained, murdered and at one point dismembered by a doctor wielding a bone saw, according to sound picked up by listening devices inside the consulate. Turkish journalists who heard the surveillance tapes wrote in a book that Saudi agents planned the murder. “We will tell him first that we are taking him to Riyadh. If he doesn’t comply, we’ll kill him here and get rid of the body, ”they heard.

Khashoggi is later heard asking, “Are you going to give me drugs?” His last words were, “I can’t breathe. I can not breathe.

A struggle then ensued before a man asked, “Has he slept?” Another voice ordered, “Keep pushing.”

Later, a doctor is heard describing the dismemberment. “The joints will be separated,” he says. “If we take plastic bags and cut them into pieces, it will be over.” His body has never been found.

The Saudi government initially denied that he was killed, but later said rogue agents committed the horrific crime. A duplicate body clad in his clothes was seen leaving the consulate in an attempt to cover up the murder.

General Ahmed al-Assiri, a Saudi intelligence agent, later admitted that he officially ordered the agents to try to convince Khashoggi to return to Saudi Arabia but did not allow the use of force if he refused, according to The Washington Post.

Eight Saudi men were ultimately indicted and sentenced for their role in a questionable trial. All the five condemned to death have had their sentences commuted to 20 years. The Saudi court said Khashoggi’s relatives forgave them, paving the way for a lighter sentence.

The report on Friday released the names of at least 20 people who the United States said “participated in, ordered or were otherwise complicit in or responsible for the death of Jamal Khashoggi on behalf of Muhammad bin Salman.” It was not immediately clear whether individuals knew in advance that the operation would result in the journalist’s death, the report adds.

Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi’s fiancé, has filed a lawsuit in the United States against Bin Salman, widely known as MBS, for the murder. It is not known how this report will impact this lawsuit.

During the presidential campaign, Biden accused MBS of ordering the murder and vowed that the United States would not sell weapons to the Saudis, instead making them “the outcast that they are.” He told reporters earlier this week that he had read the news report on Khashoggi’s murder and planned to speak to Saudi King Salman by phone soon.

In contrast, the Trump administration refused to release the report, claiming that revealing it “would compromise the sources and methods of the national intelligence office.”

Biden also ended US support for the Saudi-led conflict in Yemen and discussed resuming talks with Iran – a move the Saudi kingdom is adamantly opposed to.

