Saudi court jails Saudi-American doctor despite US pressure

BEIRUT, Lebanon – A Saudi court on Tuesday sentenced a prominent Saudi-American doctor to six years in prison despite pressure from the Trump administration to drop the charges against him and allow him and his family to travel.

The doctor, Walid Fitaihi, has been convicted of charges which included obtaining US citizenship without permission and criticizing other Arab states in Twitter posts – charges that US officials have privately dismissed as being politically motivated.

Mr Fitaihi, who completed his medical training in the Boston area, ran a private hospital in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah and had become a household name in the kingdom as a motivating religious speaker. Saudi authorities detained him in November 2017 during an arrest campaign that saw hundreds of the kingdom’s wealthiest princes and businessmen. locked in the Riyad Ritz-Carlton hotel on corruption allegations.

Mr. Fitaihi later told his relatives that he had been tortured detained with electric shocks and was whipped so badly that he could not sleep on his back for several days. He was released last year, but the kingdom has banned him, his wife and six of his children – all U.S. citizens – from leaving the country while his case goes to court.