Saudi court jails Saudi-American doctor despite US pressure
BEIRUT, Lebanon – A Saudi court on Tuesday sentenced a prominent Saudi-American doctor to six years in prison despite pressure from the Trump administration to drop the charges against him and allow him and his family to travel.
The doctor, Walid Fitaihi, has been convicted of charges which included obtaining US citizenship without permission and criticizing other Arab states in Twitter posts – charges that US officials have privately dismissed as being politically motivated.
Mr Fitaihi, who completed his medical training in the Boston area, ran a private hospital in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah and had become a household name in the kingdom as a motivating religious speaker. Saudi authorities detained him in November 2017 during an arrest campaign that saw hundreds of the kingdom’s wealthiest princes and businessmen. locked in the Riyad Ritz-Carlton hotel on corruption allegations.
Mr. Fitaihi later told his relatives that he had been tortured detained with electric shocks and was whipped so badly that he could not sleep on his back for several days. He was released last year, but the kingdom has banned him, his wife and six of his children – all U.S. citizens – from leaving the country while his case goes to court.
A Saudi court sentenced him for affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood, a banned Islamist group that Saudi Arabia considers a terrorist organization but the United States does not, and for damaging relations with other Arab countries through his posts on Twitter, among other acts prosecutors said. were aimed at destabilizing the kingdom, according to court documents.
He was also found guilty of giving money to unidentified “suspicious parties”.
In October, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he discussed the case with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and called for the travel ban on the doctor and his family to be lifted.
Tuesday’s award made it clear that the US demands had not been granted. The court dropped a terrorist financing charge for lack of evidence, the documents said.
The judge reduced Mr. Fitaihi’s sentence by two years and said he would also be credited with the 21 months he had already served, which would leave him two years and three months to serve. He has 30 days to appeal.
Hwaida Saad contribution to reports.
