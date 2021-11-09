Saudi Arabia’s economy gangbusters in the third quarter

Rising oil prices helped Saudi Arabia’s economy grow at its fastest pace in nearly a decade in the third quarter.

Saudi Arabia’s economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly a decade in the third quarter, boosted by rising oil prices, according to preliminary government estimates.

The kingdom’s gross domestic product rose 6.8% from the same quarter of 2020, the General Statistics Authority said on Tuesday, its fastest pace since 2012, when oil prices averaged $ 122. the barrel. It rose 5.8% from the previous three months.

The oil sector grew 9% year-on-year, while the non-oil economy, the engine of job creation, grew 6.2%. It rose 1.6% from the previous quarter, when non-oil activity was worse than expected.

What Bloomberg Economics says …

“The increase in oil production as OPEC + reduced its production cuts has been the main reason for Saudi Arabia’s strong growth. Non-oil activity has already passed its pre-pandemic peak and is expected to end the year on a solid footing. “

–Ziad Daoud, Chief Emerging Markets Economist. To learn more, click here.

Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy, experienced a sharp contraction in 2020 due to the double shock of falling crude prices and the coronavirus pandemic. This has led the government to take measures to cushion the fiscal impact, including tripling the value added tax, reducing planned spending and increasing import duties.

Officials expect the 2022 budget deficit to narrow to around 1.6% of economic output on the back of higher expected incomes as oil prices recover.

The International Monetary Fund expects Saudi economic growth to average 2.8% this year, after contracting 4.1% in 2020 as the pandemic wreaked havoc. He sees growth return to nearly 5% in 2022.

–With the help of Abeer Abu Omar.