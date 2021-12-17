Saudi Arabia sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Two planes are carrying aid to Afghanistan, the kingdom’s first move since the Taliban took control of the country in August.

Saudi Arabia sent two planes carrying humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, state media reported, its first such move since the Taliban took control of the crisis-stricken country in August.

The state-run King Salman Relief and Humanitarian Aid Center (KSRelief) has sent more than 65 tonnes of aid, including 1,647 food baskets, the state-run Saudi news agency said on Thursday.

The centre’s supervisor general, Abdullah al-Rabeeah, said the Saudi humanitarian airlift would see a total of six planes deliver more than 197 tons of aid to Afghanistan.

He said the aid would also be delivered by land on 200 trucks from neighboring Pakistan.

The Arab Gulf countries agreed on Tuesday at a summit in Riyadh to “help mobilize international efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and improve their economic conditions.”

More than half of Afghanistan’s 38 million people face ‘acute’ food shortages, according to the United Nations, winter forcing millions of people to choose between migration and famine.

The previous Taliban government between 1996 and 2001 imposed a strict interpretation of Islamic law and severe public punishments.

Saudi Arabia was one of three countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, that recognized the previous Taliban government.

But since their return to power in mid-August after overthrowing the US-backed government, the Taliban have tried to show a more moderate face in their quest for international recognition and an end to sanctions.

Despite the Taliban government’s lack of recognition, the United States has allowed some waivers of its sanctions against Afghanistan to allow the entry of humanitarian aid.