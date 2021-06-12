World

Saudi Arabia says hajj will be capped at 60,000 in kingdom – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 5 Less than a minute

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Saudi Arabia said this year hajj pilgrimage will be limited to a maximum of 60,000 people, all from the kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The kingdom made the announcement on Saturday about its condition Saudi press agency.
He cited the ministry of Hajj and Umrah for making the decision.
During last year’s hajj, as few as 1,000 people already residing in Saudi Arabia were selected to participate in the hajj. Two-thirds were foreign residents among the 160 different nationalities that would normally have been represented at the hajj. A third were Saudi security and medical personnel.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 5 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

British Prime Minister stands firm on post-Brexit trade and calls for pragmatism

2 hours ago

Algerians vote in legislative elections amid boycott calls

4 hours ago

Beijing official says ‘real enemies’ want Hong Kong to be ‘a pawn in geopolitics’ – Times of India

6 hours ago

World leaders to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed: Stop the atrocities in Tigray

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button