World
Saudi Arabia says hajj will be capped at 60,000 in kingdom – Times of India
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Saudi Arabia said this year hajj pilgrimage will be limited to a maximum of 60,000 people, all from the kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The kingdom made the announcement on Saturday about its condition Saudi press agency.
He cited the ministry of Hajj and Umrah for making the decision.
During last year’s hajj, as few as 1,000 people already residing in Saudi Arabia were selected to participate in the hajj. Two-thirds were foreign residents among the 160 different nationalities that would normally have been represented at the hajj. A third were Saudi security and medical personnel.
The kingdom made the announcement on Saturday about its condition Saudi press agency.
He cited the ministry of Hajj and Umrah for making the decision.
During last year’s hajj, as few as 1,000 people already residing in Saudi Arabia were selected to participate in the hajj. Two-thirds were foreign residents among the 160 different nationalities that would normally have been represented at the hajj. A third were Saudi security and medical personnel.