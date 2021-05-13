Saudi Arabia releases Patriarch Bin Laden detained in ‘Ritz crackdown’: sources – Times of India

The Bin Laden family has been called the Rockerfeller of Saudi Arabia for their massive infrastructure projects.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia freed construction tycoon Bakr Ben Laden , more than three years after his detention in a purge of the kingdom’s elite that upended its vast business empire, sources told AFP.

The former chairman of the Bin Laden Group, Saudi Arabia’s largest construction company, was reunited with his family last week in the Red Sea city of Jeddah after being released from an undisclosed place of detention , said two people close to his family.

It is not known whether the release of Bakr, a tycoon in his sixties once considered a major energy broker, was tentative as his movements are still limited, one of the sources said.

“He was released and told to stay home,” he said.

“People are allowed to visit him.”

His family are “thrilled,” the second source said, adding that they hoped his release was not a temporary goodwill gesture on the part of the government towards the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Bakr, a fiery half-brother al-Qaida chief Osama Bin Laden , was not available for comment and Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

The Bin Laden family, nicknamed the Rockerefellers of Saudi Arabia for their sprawling infrastructure projects, have reaped enormous wealth for decades due to their proximity to the Al Saud royal family.

But their fortunes plummeted after Crown’s rise Prince Mohammed bin Salman , who sought to remake the oil-dependent economy and dismantle the top-down patronage networks that have enriched a handful of elite families.

Bakr and two other siblings, Saad and Saleh, were trapped in a purge in November 2017 that saw hundreds of royals, tycoons and government ministers locked up for months in Riyadh . Ritz Carlton Hotel hotel, then widely nicknamed a five-star prison.

The unprecedented crackdown was described by the government as an anti-corruption measure, but was widely viewed as a shakedown and power play by Prince Mohammed, the de facto ruler known by his acronym MBS.

Most of the detainees, including Saad and Saleh, were later released after opaque financial “deals” with the government.

But the two brothers were not allowed to travel abroad and were initially forced to wear electronic ankle bracelets to track their movements, family sources said.

The government took control of the management of the indebted bin Laden group after acquiring the collective 36.2% stake of the three brothers in the company, according to an official document seen by AFP.

Authorities also seized assets, including private jets and luxury cars, the sources said.

But despite handing over billions in assets and shares, Bakr has been detained, family sources claiming authorities had temporarily released him once earlier in January 2019 so he could attend a family funeral.

Bakr has never been tried despite his prolonged detention, one of the sources said, and no specific charges against him have been made public.