Saudi Arabia offered what it described as a new peace offer on Monday to end the kingdom’s nearly six-year war on insurgency in neighboring Yemen, pledging to lift an air and sea blockade if the Houthi rebels agree to a ceasefire. Fire.

The offer, announced by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, came as pressure mounted on the country to help it break the deadlock in the conflict in Yemen, which the United Nations has called the world’s worst man-made humanitarian disaster.

Millions of Yemenis, including children, are on the brink of famine in part because of the blockade, which has choked the delivery of food and fuel to the country, the poorest in the Arab world.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, was quoted by Arab media as saying at a press conference that if the Houthis agreed to a UN-monitored ceasefire, his country would allow the reopening of the airport in Sana, the Yemeni capital, and allow imports of fuel and food via Hudaydah, a large Yemeni seaport. Both are controlled by the Houthis.