Saudi Arabia proposes ceasefire in Yemen and lifting of blockade
Saudi Arabia offered what it described as a new peace offer on Monday to end the kingdom’s nearly six-year war on insurgency in neighboring Yemen, pledging to lift an air and sea blockade if the Houthi rebels agree to a ceasefire. Fire.
The offer, announced by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, came as pressure mounted on the country to help it break the deadlock in the conflict in Yemen, which the United Nations has called the world’s worst man-made humanitarian disaster.
Millions of Yemenis, including children, are on the brink of famine in part because of the blockade, which has choked the delivery of food and fuel to the country, the poorest in the Arab world.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, was quoted by Arab media as saying at a press conference that if the Houthis agreed to a UN-monitored ceasefire, his country would allow the reopening of the airport in Sana, the Yemeni capital, and allow imports of fuel and food via Hudaydah, a large Yemeni seaport. Both are controlled by the Houthis.
“The initiative will take effect as soon as the Houthis consent to it,” Prince Faisal said.
The Houthis appeared to reject the Saudi proposal. A spokesperson for the group, Muhammad Abdussalam, told al-Masirah, a Houthi-affiliated TV station in Yemen, that the Houthis would not agree to discuss a ceasefire until the Saudi Arabia lifts its blockade.
“The ideas put forward have been discussed for over a year, and there is nothing new,” he said of the Saudi foreign minister’s announcement. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, he said, “was trying to bend the Yemeni people by tightening the blockade in order to pressure us to accept demands that they were unable to fulfill militarily. and politically ”.
Many previous attempts to end the conflict have failed.
Farhan Haq, a UN spokesperson, said the global body welcomed the Saudi announcement, but declined to say whether it was made as part of a move coordinated with Martin Griffiths, a UN special envoy. Mr Griffiths has sought to restart negotiations, with a formula that also includes a monitored ceasefire and the lifting of the blockade.
“There is no doubt that all efforts must be made to end the conflict in Yemen and address the suffering of the Yemeni people, and the United Nations looks forward to continuing to work with the parties to achieve this goal,” said Mr. Haq to reporters. At New York.
Asked about the apparent rejection of the Houthis, he said Mr. Griffiths “would be in contact with the Houthis, as with all parties, to see if we can go any further.”
Saudi Arabia launched an intense bombing campaign six years ago this week aimed at routing the Houthis, who had forced the Saudi-backed government to flee and still control a large part of Yemen. The Houthis are backed by Iran, which Saudi Arabia sees as its regional adversary, and they have frequently responded to Saudi air assaults by sending missiles across the border into Saudi territory.
Saudi-led bombings and Houthi attacks have devastated Yemen’s fragile economy and claimed many civilian lives, and 80 percent of the country’s roughly 30 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. By some estimates, nearly a quarter of a million Yemenis have been killed in the conflict, and millions face hunger or famine.
The Saudi announcement came just weeks after President Biden broke with the previous administration of Donald J. Trump, announced an end US logistical and intelligence support for the Saudi war effort in Yemen.
UN aid officials have pleaded for easier access to vulnerable Yemenis isolated by war, warning that famine is already beginning to set in. After a visit to Yemen in early March, David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program, the United Nations anti-hunger agency, said “famine is on an increasingly serious trajectory.”
Six years of war, Mr Beasley said, had “completely devastated the people in every way”.
