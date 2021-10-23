Saudi Arabia, leading oil exporter, promises zero carbon emissions by 2060

One of the world’s largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, has announced plans to achieve ‘net zero’ greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in an effort global effort to curb man-made climate change.

Saturday’s announcement, made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in remarks written at the start of the kingdom’s first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum, was set to cause a stir ahead of the start of the COP26 global climate conference which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland. .

Although the kingdom plans to reduce emissions within its own borders, there is no indication that Saudi Arabia will slow down investment in oil and gas, or relinquish its grip on energy markets in s ‘moving away from the production of fossil fuels.

Energy exports are the backbone of Saudi Arabia’s economy, despite efforts to diversify income as the world increasingly seeks to move away from dependence on fossil fuels.

The country is expected to generate $ 150 billion in revenue this year from oil alone.

Crown Prince Mohammed has pledged that Saudi Arabia will plant 450 million trees and rehabilitate huge swathes of degraded land by 2030, reducing 200 million tonnes of carbon emissions and attempting to transform the landlocked city of Riyadh into a more sustainable capital.

The kingdom joins the ranks of Russia and China on the announced net zero target date of 2060. The United States and the European Union are aiming for 2050.

The kingdom, one of the world’s biggest polluters, has said it will also join a global effort to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

COP26 President Alok Sharma welcomed the announcement.

“I hope this historic announcement… will galvanize the ambition of others ahead of # COP26,” Sharma tweeted, adding that he was eager to see more details on the Saudi plan.

I welcome Saudi Arabia’s announcement that it will reach net zero by 2060 I hope this historic announcement to #SGIForum galvanize the ambition of others before # COP26 Expect to see details of Saudi Arabia’s revised NDC and work together to keep 1.5C close at hand – Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) 23 October 2021

During the announcement, analysts said the kingdom is making sure it continues to participate in global climate change negotiations. Saudi Arabia has pushed back against those who say fossil fuels must be phased out urgently, warning that a premature change could lead to price volatility and shortages.

Recently disclosed documents show that the kingdom and other nations are lobbying behind the scenes ahead of the COP26 summit to change the language around broadcasts.

During the national transition, the kingdom could also take the oil and gas it subsidizes locally and direct it to a more lucrative export to China and India, where demand is expected to increase in the years to come.

“The kingdom’s economic growth is driven by the export of its energy sources. It’s not a state secret, ”Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the Riyadh forum.

Saudi Arabia says it will achieve net zero value through a so-called “circular carbon economy” approach, which advocates “reduce, reuse, recycle and dispose”. It’s an unpopular strategy among climate change activists because it touts still unreliable carbon capture and storage technologies rather than focusing on phasing out fossil fuels.

“Unproven technologies”

The announcement provided few details on how the kingdom will cut emissions in the short to medium term, including when it peaks in emissions. Experts said drastic cuts were needed around the world as soon as possible to ensure the world had a chance to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as agreed in the deal. of Paris in 2015.

The kingdom – which is home to around 17% of proven oil reserves – supplies around 10% of global oil demand.

As an OPEC heavyweight, Saudi Arabia wields tremendous influence in energy markets and can pressure other producers to line up, as seen in last year when the kingdom started a price war that allowed Russia to curb production amid slowing demand due to the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia has said the transition to net carbon emissions “will be done in a way that preserves the kingdom’s leading role in strengthening the security and stability of global energy markets.”

Gulf oil producers have opposed the rapid phase-out of fossil fuels, arguing that precipitous change would hurt low-income countries and people who lack access to basic energy. Saudi Arabia also argued for language referring to greenhouse gases, a basket that includes more than fossil fuels.

“We believe that the capture, use and storage of carbon, the direct capture of air, hydrogen and low carbon fuels are the elements that will develop the ingredients necessary to truly ensure that this effort will be inclusive, ”Prince Abdulaziz said of the global energy transition.

Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates – another major Arab energy producer in the Gulf – announced that they would also join the club of “net zero” nations by 2050. The United Arab Emirates, which is home to the region’s first nuclear power plant, have not announced details of how it will achieve this goal.

The leaked documents, first reported by the BBC, also indicated that Saudi Arabia and other countries, including Australia, Brazil and Japan, were also apparently trying to water down an upcoming UN science report. on global warming before the COP26 summit.

Greenpeace, which obtained the leaked documents, said Saudi Arabia allows countries to continue burning fossil fuels by pushing carbon capture technology.

The group said these “unproven technologies” would allow countries to emit more greenhouse gases on the optimistic assumption that they could take them out of the atmosphere later.

Fossil fuels, such as crude oil, natural gas and coal, currently account for the bulk of global energy consumption. Only 10 percent of electricity is produced by solar and wind power.

Prince Abdulaziz said on Saturday that each country’s approach to reducing emissions would be different.

“No one should be too dummy about the tool that everyone would have in the kit,” he said. “But if your tools in your kit and mine are reducing emissions, that’s the demand and that’s the goal.”