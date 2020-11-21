Saudi Arabia, human rights activists fight over Kingdom’s image at G20

BEIRUT, Lebanon – For Saudi Arabia, hosting the Group of 20 summit in Riyadh this year was supposed to solidify its global stature. The heads of state of the richest nations in the world were to be amazed by the kingdom’s rugged beauty and its changing society – and encouraged to let its war in Yemen and the murder of a prominent journalist drift into the past.

For critics of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, the event was very different: a golden opportunity to highlight the kingdom’s abuses and to put pressure on world leaders to embarrass its leader. de facto, Crown Prince Mohammed ben Salman.

He is not expected to live up to the hopes of both sides. Instead, the coronavirus has effectively reduced the G-20 summit – like so many meetings this year – to a giant webinar.

This may not be very bad news for Prince Mohammed. Despite the fierce campaign by activists, no state has chosen to boycott the virtual event to be held on Saturday and Sunday, making it a milestone in the prince’s rehabilitation among world leaders.