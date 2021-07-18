World
Saudi Arabia hosts second scaled-down hajj in coronavirus era – Times of India
MECCA: Hajj pilgrims flocked from the holy city of Mecca Sunday, launch of the rituals of the great pilgrimage that Saudi Arabia is organizing in a reduced form for a second year to ward off the coronavirus.
Saudi Arabia is only allowing 60,000 fully vaccinated citizens and residents of the kingdom to participate, far from the huge crowds that descend on Mecca in normal times, when the ritual attracts some 2.5 million pilgrims.
Since Saturday, groups of pilgrims have performed the “tawaf” at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, encircling the Kaaba, a large cubic structure draped in black cloth embroidered with gold to which Muslims around the world pray.
After that, the pilgrims head to the Mina Valley, where they will spend the night.
“46,000 pilgrims have arrived in Mina,” Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdelfattah bin Suleiman Mashat told AFP on Sunday morning.
“The number of women participating in Hajj this year exceeds 40 percent,” he added.
Mina sits in a narrow valley surrounded by rocky mountains and turns every year into a large camp for pilgrims.
“Public health teams monitor the health of pilgrims 24 hours a day when they arrive in Mecca,” said Sari Asiri, director of the hajj and umrah department at the health ministry.
Anyone found infected would be taken to isolation facilities, he added.
At the climax of the hajj, worshipers will climb Mount Arafat on Monday.
Also known as the “Mount of Mercy”, this is the site where it is believed that the Prophet Muhammad delivered his last sermon.
The faithful will undertake hours of prayers and Koranic recitals.
After going down the next day, they will pick up stones and perform the symbolic “stoning of the devil”.
The hajj, typically one of the largest annual religious gatherings in the world, is one of the five pillars of Islam and should be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lifetime.
This year’s pilgrimage is larger than the simplified version staged in 2020 but considerably smaller than normal, creating resentment among Muslims abroad who are again banned.
Participants were chosen from more than 558,000 applicants via an online vetting system, with the event being restricted to fully vaccinated adults between the ages of 18 and 65 without chronic disease, according to the ministry of hajj.
“I thank God that we were allowed to come, even though we did not expect it due to the small number of pilgrims,” said Abdulaziz bin Mahmoud, an 18-year-old Saudi.
Saddaf Ghafour, a 40-year-old Pakistani woman traveling with her friend, was among the growing number of women making the pilgrimage without a male “guardian”, which was an obligation until recently.
“It is a privilege to do the hajj among a very limited number of pilgrims,” she said.
Saudi Arabia has so far recorded more than 507,000 coronavirus infections, including more than 8,000 deaths. Some 20 million doses of vaccines have been administered in the country to more than 34 million people.
The hajj, which usually brings together large crowds at crowded religious sites, is potentially a super-spreading event of the virus.
But the hajj ministry said it was working on the “highest levels of health precautions” in light of the pandemic and the emergence of new variants.
The pilgrims are divided into groups of only 20 “to limit any exposure to these 20 people, thus limiting the spread of infection,” said the ministry’s undersecretary, Mohammad al-Bijawi.
In addition to strict social distancing measures, authorities have introduced a “smart hajj card” to allow contactless access to camps, hotels and buses to transport pilgrims around religious sites.
The hajj took place last year on the smallest scale in modern history.
Authorities initially said only 1,000 pilgrims would be allowed, although local media reported that up to 10,000 eventually participated.
No infections were reported as authorities set up several health facilities, mobile clinics and ambulances to accommodate the pilgrims, who were taken to religious sites in small batches.
