Saudi Arabia, a major oil producer, announces net zero by 2060

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – One of the world’s largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday announced its goal of achieving “net zero” in greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try to curb man-made climate change.

The announcement, made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief remarks written at the start of the kingdom’s first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum, was timed to cause a stir just over a week before the start of the world climate conference COP26. held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Although the kingdom will aim to reduce its emissions, Prince Mohammed said the kingdom will do so through a so-called “circular carbon economy” approach. This approach focuses on still unreliable carbon capture and storage technologies rather than efforts to actually reduce global dependence on fossil fuels. The announcement relates only to Saudi Arabia’s efforts within its national borders and does not affect its continued aggressive investments in oil and the export of its fossil fuels to Asia and other regions. .

“The transition to net zero carbon emissions will be achieved in a way that preserves the kingdom’s leading role in strengthening the security and stability of global energy markets, especially given the maturity and the availability of technologies needed to manage and reduce emissions, ”the Saudi Green Initiative forum said.

The kingdom’s oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify and avoid relying on fossil fuels for income.

The COP26 world summit which will begin on October 31 will attract heads of state from around the world to try to tackle global warming and its challenges. It is described as “the last best chance in the world” to prevent global warming from reaching dangerous levels. The summit is expected to see a wave of new commitments from governments and businesses to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

First-leaked documents reported by the BBC emerged on Thursday showing how Saudi Arabia and other countries, including Australia, Brazil and Japan, are apparently trying to dilute a forthcoming UN scientific report on global warming. The documents are allegedly proof of how some governments’ public support for climate action is being undermined by their efforts behind closed doors.

Saudi Arabia opposed the recommendation to urgently phase out fossil fuels from the energy sector. Instead, the kingdom boasts, allowing nations to continue burning fossil fuels by sucking the resulting emissions from the atmosphere, according to Greenpeace, who obtained the documents.

The kingdom has repeatedly sought the report’s authors to remove references to the need to phase out fossil fuels, as well as the panel’s conclusion that there is a “need for urgent and accelerated mitigation measures at all. the scales, “according to the leaked documents.

Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates – another major Arab energy producer in the Gulf – announced that it will also join the club of “net zero” nations with a goal of achieving net zero emissions of by 2050.

The UAE has not announced details on how it will achieve this goal, but said its Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will work with energy, economy, industry, infrastructure , transport, waste, agriculture and other sectors on government strategies and policies to achieve net zero by 2050.

The United Arab Emirates says it is home to three of the largest solar installations in the world and is the first country in the Middle East to deploy nuclear power.