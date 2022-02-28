Satellite internet terminals, sent by Elon Musk, arrives in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s vice prime minister said on Monday that internet terminals sent by Elon Musk, which were designed to work with satellites orbiting in space to provide online access, had arrived in the country.

One of Mr. Musk’s companies, SpaceX, has deployed thousands of satellites into low-Earth orbit over the past three years as part of its business to beam high-speed internet service from more than 100 miles above the planet.

Satellite internet services like Mr. Musk’s, which is known as Starlink, can be useful in parts of the world where people cannot easily access conventional internet providers, whether because of technical limitations, government restrictions or other barriers.

There have been a number of internet disruption in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last week. On Saturday, Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov of Ukraine, who is also the minister of digital transformation, wrote to Mr. Musk on Twitter to ask for Starlink stations.