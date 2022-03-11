Satellite images show large Russian convoy regrouping near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

A large Russian military convoy northwest of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv appears to have been dispersed and redeployed, according to satellite images taken on Thursday by US firm Maxar Technologies.

There are fears the development could signal a renewed push by Russian forces to bear down on Ukraine’s capital. An earlier advance by the convoy had stalled around 30 kilometers outside of Kyiv.

The latest batch of satellite images, all dated Mar. 10, appear to show that armored units have fanned out through the towns close to Antonov airport on the outskirts of Kyiv, with howitzers thought to be situated in firing positions nearby.