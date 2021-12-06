Satellite images show build-up of Russian forces near Ukraine worrying US and NATO over invasion

Overview of land forces and equipment in Yelnya, RussiaSatellite image © 2021 Maxar Technologies

New satellite images of the strengthening of Russian forces near the Ukrainian borders have been released.

The build-up of troops has raised fears that Russia will invade its neighbor early next year.

The Biden administration has warned of “grave consequences” if Russia takes military action.

New satellite photos show the build-up of Russian armed forces at strategic locations in western Russia, near the Ukrainian border and one location in Crimea, as Russia reportedly fears invading its neighbor in the near future .

Images, which Insider obtained from Maxar Technologies, show a number of Russian battle groups, comprising both personnel and equipment, such as tanks, artillery and armored personnel carriers. , deployed in the training area of ​​Pogonovo and Yelnya in Russia and Novoozernoye in Crimea. in November.

Overview of land forces and equipment in Yelnya, RussiaSatellite image © 2021 Maxar Technologies

After snap drills in the spring near Ukraine raised some alarms, tensions de-escalation for a while. But the alarm bells started ringing again when a large number of Russian soldiers were seen gathering a few hundred kilometers from the Ukrainian border early last month.

Amid a flurry of reports of the build-up of Russian troops, State Department and Pentagon officials publicly called Russian activity “unusual” and expressed concern over the lack of transparency of the government. Russia on the reasons for the increase in troops.

Troop tents in Yelnya, RussiaSatellite image © 2021 Maxar Technologies

Towards the end of November, Bloomberg reported that the United States had shared concerns about the possibility of an invasion, as well as intelligence that Russia is positioning forces for a possible multidirectional push in Ukraine, with allies and partners in Europe.

“I wouldn’t downplay this,” Jeffrey Edmonds, former CIA military analyst and CNA expert on Russia, said Insider at the time. “The accumulation of troops is quite significant.”

“I think you always have to assume that’s a real possibility,” said Jim Townsend, former Pentagon and NATO official and security expert at the Center for New American Security.

The story continues

And in a podcast chat last month, Michael Kofman, research program director for the Russia Studies program at the NAC, said he doesn’t “think there’s going to be a military operation. Russian in the days and weeks to come “, but added that he is” very worried about the coming months and this winter “.

View of Russian forces deployed in NovoozernoyeSatellite image © 2021 Maxar Technologies

Officials in the Biden administration revealed late last week that US intelligence indicated that Russia could invade early next year with a force of up to 175,000 troops, according to several reports.

Russian battle group can be seen in the Pogonovo training areaSatellite image © 2021 Maxar Technologies

One official said that “Russian plans call for a military offensive against Ukraine from early 2022 with a force scale twice that we saw last spring during Russia’s rapid military build-up near the borders of Ukraine “.

“The plans involve a significant movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with around 175,000 personnel, as well as armor, artillery and equipment,” the administration official said, further explaining that the states -United estimate that “half of these units are already near the Ukrainian border”.

A second Russian battle group can be seen in the Pogonovo training areaSatellite image © 2021 Maxar Technologies

Although Russia has denied that it intends to invade, the build-up comes as Russia has expressed frustration over what it sees as a lack of respect for Russia’s “red lines”, NATO activities, and pro-Western leanings in Russia. Ukraine and the political obstacles in Ukraine going against Russian interests.

“I don’t accept anyone’s red lines,” President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday, adding that the United States would probably need to have a long discussion with Putin on Russian activities. The White House announced this weekend that the two leaders will meet on Tuesday.

As to whether Russia is actually going to invade its neighbor, “we don’t know if President Putin made the decision to invade,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said last week. But, added the secretary, “we know he is building the capacity to do it as soon as possible if he so chooses.”

“So despite the uncertainty as to the intentions and timing, we must prepare for all eventualities while working for Russia to change course,” he said, warning in remarks at an event. NATO of “serious consequences” if Russia invaded.

Last Friday, Biden said he was putting in place what he believes to be “the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr. Putin go ahead and do what people fear he is doing. “

Read the original article on Business intern