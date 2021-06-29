SAS accelerates sustainability and improves global results through social innovation

CARY, North Carolina, June 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – With a Spirit of Curiosity at the Wheel analytical innovation For more than four decades, SAS has continued to prioritize corporate citizenship and combine technology with advocacy to guide its business and climate strategy. In addition to helping customers with their green business initiatives and sustainability needs, SAS has a long-standing reputation for supporting clean energy and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG) while utilizing its software to solve economic, social and environmental problems. .

“The past year has shown us how closely connected we are and how we can really make an impact by working together,” said SAS CEO Good night Jim. “At SAS, we know the power of technology to help find better answers to make better decisions – decisions that protect our environment, save lives and make our world a better, safer place with a more sustainable future. . “

Developing thanks to innovative sustainable development practices

For SAS, an environmentally friendly workplace incorporates a sustainable business model that supports the Paris Climate Agreement and encourages employee curiosity and creativity. From delivering data to improve operations through its smart campus project to powering office buildings with clean energy from its solar farms, the company uses SAS® Visual Analytics to collect, manage, calculate and report its environmental performance. As a leader and advocate for sustainability, SAS works closely with its employees, suppliers and customers to reduce its environmental footprint through programs focused on energy conservation, emissions management, mitigation pollution, water conservation, green building and other initiatives.

In 2020, the main environmental achievements of SAS include:

Committed in 2050 to zero carbon emissions.

Submission of emission reduction targets for 2025 and 2030 to Science Based Targets (SBTi) initiative for consideration.

SAS emissions across all scopes were 39.5% lower than SBTi’s 2018 baseline submission.

Decrease in global emissions in all perimeters by 37.7% in 2020, from 107,267 to 66,875 MTCO2e.

Energy intensity target reaches 40% by 2025 for office buildings – a 46% improvement for the base year.

Carbon intensity target reaches 50% by 2025 for office buildings – a 56% improvement for the base year.

Diverted 50% of operational and construction waste from landfills worldwide.

Obtained Energy Star certifications for 11 buildings.

Generated 3.8 million kWh of clean, renewable energy from rooftop and ground-mounted solar systems.

Improving society through positive contributions

SAS’s social innovation initiative aims to find creative ways to accelerate global progress and move the world forward towards a more sustainable future. These social impact programs are based on both the curiosity and expertise of SAS employees who are passionate about using their skills for social good as well as the company’s partnerships with customers, groups industry, non-profit organizations, governments and global organizations. SAS continues to uncover new analytics opportunities for the common good through the Data for Good movement, which encourages the use of data in meaningful ways to solve humanitarian issues related to poverty, health, human rights, education and the environment. Whether it’s helping to increase healthy bee populations and tackling deforestation, revealing racial disparities in homeownership and investing in the well-being of patients, SAS helps build a better world for people and the planet – work that has been recognized by Fast Company and Inc. Magazine, among others.

Contributing to rewarding work is only part of the award-winning company culture which is dedicated to treating employees as if they make a difference and focusing on their well-being. SAS culture has always been an integral part of its identity as a company, connecting the curious nature that started SAS and the spirit of innovation that drives it forward. It was because of this curiosity – and SAS’s passion for doing good – that the company and its employees quickly stepped up to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to helping several customers manage the spread of the virus, SAS has created a data analysis resource center to help businesses and individuals fight the virus with free tools and resources. SAS has provided its software for free to the COVID-19 Research Database – the largest single repository of anonymized COVID-19-related patient data in the world – so that public health and policy researchers can better understand the pandemic. SAS has also built a Vulnerable populations dashboard to understand which populations are most at risk by geography.

This commitment to caring for others and securing the future extends to SAS’s philanthropic philosophy of supporting data education and education for all initiatives. From preschoolers to graduate students, SAS supports countless educational programs to help students of all backgrounds reach their full potential as future leaders and innovators. To meet the needs of learners and professionals adjusting to new daily routines brought on by COVID-19, SAS last year launched flexible and free options for learning SAS. For Preschool-12, over 2.5 million educators and students used SAS free digital tools, resources and applications in 2019, with nearly 50,000 teachers and 200,000 students creating new accounts in 2020 For higher education and adult learners, downloads and registrations of SAS software for academics jumped 59% in 2020.

Read the latest SAS Corporate Social Responsibility Report and find out what makes the company a responsible for sustainable development.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to turn data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

