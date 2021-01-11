San Salvador becomes a sponge to reduce landslide damage

SAN SALVADOR, January 11 (IPS) – Throughout its history, San Salvador has faced the danger of landslides – mud and rocks sliding down the slopes of the volcano at the foot of which the city was founded in 1525.

The ground on these extremely steep slopes fails to absorb all of the rainwater and, like in a snowball effect, the water gradually loosens sections of the earth until it produces mudslides that cause death. and destruction in the capital of El Salvador and neighboring towns and suburbs.

In September 1982, a landslide left 500 people dead in the residential development of Montebello, northwest of the capital.

The most recent incident occurred on October 29, when a landslide from the top of the volcano buried a number of homes in poor communities near Nejapa, north of San Salvador, killing nine people.

Due to the ever-present danger, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), in collaboration with local organizations, is implementing the City Adapt project on the slopes of this 1,893-meter-high mountain.

The project aims to reduce the vulnerability of the region, which has increased due to climate change, with more intense and frequent rainfall.

So far, 29 farms are part of the project and have adopted measures to improve infiltration and prevent erosion, creating live and dead barriers, infiltration ditches between coffee trees and catchment reservoirs that collect excess rainwater.

The excess water is causing not only landslides, but also flooding on the south side of San Salvador, whose metropolitan area is home to 1.8 million people – 27% of the 6.7 million inhabitants of this small Central American country.

The 29 farms represent a total of 423 hectares of land on which measurements have been carried out, and the restoration of 1,150 hectares of forests and coffee plantations is also planned, to make San Salvador a sponge city, according to UNEP.

The City Adapt project has reduced the risk of flooding for some 16,000 people and is expected to reach around 115,000 people by 2022.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, initiatives to transform vulnerable urban areas into sponge cities are also being implemented in Xalapa, Mexico and Kingston, Jamaica.

