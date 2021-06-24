San Francisco will require all city employees to be vaccinated.

The city of San Francisco said on Wednesday it would require all 35,000 of its employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or lose their jobs, making it one of the largest U.S. municipalities to impose a vaccination mandate for public officials.

The requirement will take effect once a Covid vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccines are currently in use in the United States under emergency clearances.

City officials said the requirement would promote safety in municipal workplaces and among the general public, as police, firefighters, building inspectors and other municipal workers come into regular contact with members of the community.

“With those two things in mind – the safety of our employees and the safety of the public we serve – we made this decision,” said Carol Isen, director of human resources for San Francisco. “We think this step is easy to take. It is sure, it is very effective, and it will guarantee the safety of all.