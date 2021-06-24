San Francisco will require all city employees to be vaccinated.
The city of San Francisco said on Wednesday it would require all 35,000 of its employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or lose their jobs, making it one of the largest U.S. municipalities to impose a vaccination mandate for public officials.
The requirement will take effect once a Covid vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccines are currently in use in the United States under emergency clearances.
City officials said the requirement would promote safety in municipal workplaces and among the general public, as police, firefighters, building inspectors and other municipal workers come into regular contact with members of the community.
“With those two things in mind – the safety of our employees and the safety of the public we serve – we made this decision,” said Carol Isen, director of human resources for San Francisco. “We think this step is easy to take. It is sure, it is very effective, and it will guarantee the safety of all.
San Francisco has one of the highest vaccination rates of any major US city, with 80 percent of residents 12 and older having received at least one dose and 70 percent fully vaccinated, London Mayor Breed said this month. Ms Isen said informal surveys of city workers – many of whom live in other municipalities with lower vaccination rates – suggested at least 60% were fully vaccinated.
Under the new policy, effective Monday, city employees will be required to show proof of their vaccination status within 30 days. City officials said they would redouble their efforts to get those who haven’t had one vaccinated, while allowing workers to seek exemptions for medical or religious reasons.
Both Pfizer and Modern, the makers of the two most widely used Covid vaccines in the United States, have requested full FDA approval for their vaccines, but it’s unclear when regulators will make a decision.
Elsewhere in the United States, vaccination warrants have met with opposition. This week, more than 150 staff at a Houston-area hospital were made redundant or resigned for failing to follow a policy requiring employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
San Francisco officials said employees who did not meet vaccine requirements could lose their jobs, but added that layoffs would be a last resort. A recent outbreak of the Delta variant among unvaccinated residents of neighboring Marin County – where more than 80% of people are fully vaccinated – shows the need for everyone to receive the vaccines, officials said.
“We see that Delta pushed its way through a group of unvaccinated people, so we just wanted to make this move quickly,” Ms. Isen said. “We hope our employees respond to this in the spirit in which it is proposed – not as a punishment, but as a safety measure.”
