San Francisco will relax some masking requirements for those vaccinated.
San Francisco plans to ease face mask requirements in limited environments, health officials said Thursday. The change, which is expected to take effect on October 15, depends on coronavirus cases and hospitalization rates that remain stable or declining.
In environments such as offices, gyms, fitness centers, religious gatherings, and college classes, people will be allowed to remove their masks if everyone present is vaccinated and their status has been verified. The new rule only applies to gatherings of no more than 100 people.
The employer or host is also responsible for ensuring good ventilation, checking that there has not been a recent outbreak of Covid-19 and making sure that no children under the age of 12 is present, among other security measures.
California is among the states with the lowest number of new coronavirus cases reported per 100,000 population, according to a New York Times database. In San Francisco County, 74% of all residents aged 12 and over are fully immunized.
“I am delighted that we have again come to a place where we can start to relax mask requirements, which is a direct result of the fact that we have one of the highest vaccination rates in the country,” our cases have declined and our residents have done their part to keep them and those around them safe, ”said the Mayor of London Breed.
Ms Breed called the relaxed restrictions “yet another step in our recovery” and said “the city feels like it is coming back to life” on Twitter.
Interior mask mandates remain in place for most other public places, including retail stores and other common areas like elevators, lobbies, and building washrooms, and continue to be required in buildings. bars and restaurants, except when customers are eating or drinking.
Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test is required to enter bars, restaurants, clubs, gyms and large indoor events in San Francisco since the end of August.
“Vaccines continue to be our way out of the pandemic, but the masks have eased the push from the Delta and protected our life-saving hospital capacity, while allowing businesses to stay open and children to return to school. Said Dr Susan Philip, the city and county health officer.