San Francisco will relax some masking requirements for those vaccinated.

San Francisco plans to ease face mask requirements in limited environments, health officials said Thursday. The change, which is expected to take effect on October 15, depends on coronavirus cases and hospitalization rates that remain stable or declining.

In environments such as offices, gyms, fitness centers, religious gatherings, and college classes, people will be allowed to remove their masks if everyone present is vaccinated and their status has been verified. The new rule only applies to gatherings of no more than 100 people.

The employer or host is also responsible for ensuring good ventilation, checking that there has not been a recent outbreak of Covid-19 and making sure that no children under the age of 12 is present, among other security measures.

California is among the states with the lowest number of new coronavirus cases reported per 100,000 population, according to a New York Times database. In San Francisco County, 74% of all residents aged 12 and over are fully immunized.