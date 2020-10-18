Samuel Paty beheading: Instructor’s slaying spurs protests throughout France

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Prime Minister Jean Castex and different politicians had been readily available on the protests.

A particular wants trainer who works within the Paris space instructed CNN she joined the demonstration as a result of she was shocked by the killing.

“All of us ought to reside collectively and study to reside collectively, and everyone has to respect everyone’s religion,” she mentioned.

Killer took credit score, prosecutor says

Abdoullakh Abouyezidovitch, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, took credit score for Friday’s beheading of Samuel Paty, 47, who taught historical past and geography at Collège du Bois d’Aulne. Police killed the teenager Friday afternoon in Éragny, the identical Paris suburb the place Paty’s physique was discovered.

Paty had taught a category on freedom of expression, throughout which he used caricatures of the prophet taken from Charlie Hebdo, sparking controversy within the weeks previous his dying, authorities mentioned.

Earlier than police gunned him down Friday , Abouyezidovitch mentioned on Twitter that he had executed considered one of French President Emmanuel Macron’s “canine of hell” who had belittled the revered prophet, anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-François Ricard mentioned.

Abouyezidovitch approached college students outdoors the college, situated within the Parisian suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, asking them to level out Paty earlier than attacking the trainer on his means dwelling, Ricard mentioned.

Abouyezidovitch, who was not identified to intelligence providers, lived in Évreux, greater than an hour’s drive from the scene of the assault, the prosecutor mentioned. It was unclear if Abouyezidovitch had attended Collège du Bois d’Aulne.

Paty had organized a lesson across the Charlie Hebdo caricatures, Ricard mentioned. Nordine Chaouadi, a mother or father of one of many pupils on the faculty, instructed Agence France-Presse that Paty took measures to keep away from offending the Muslim kids in his class.

“It was simply to protect them. It was out of pure kindness as a result of he needed to present a caricature of the prophet of Islam and easily mentioned to the Muslim kids: ‘Exit, I do not need it to harm your emotions.’ That is what my son instructed me,” he mentioned.

A number of individuals taken into custody

After a Danish newspaper controversially printed the caricatures in 2005, Charlie Hebdo republished them the next 12 months.

In 2015, 17 individuals had been killed in a terror assault that started in Charlie Hebdo’s workplaces in Paris and carried on for 3 days. Paty’s slaying got here as 14 individuals accused of involvement within the assaults stand trial. The courtroom proceedings began in Paris last month , and Charlie Hebdo mentioned it could republish the cartoons again

On October 7, a father of considered one of Paty’s pupils known as for Paty’s dismissal on Fb. He additionally filed a criticism and printed a YouTube video important of the trainer. Paty responded with a defamation criticism, Ricard mentioned.

Police have taken 11 individuals into custody for questioning. Included are the daddy who complained about Paty and the person’s sister-in-law, who’s suspected of getting “joined the Islamic State Group in 2014 in Syria and is, as such, the topic of a search warrant by an anti-terrorist investigating choose,” the prosecutor mentioned.

Abouyezidovitch’s dad and mom, grandfather and brother had been additionally taken in for questioning, a French judicial supply mentioned.

French Training Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer mentioned Paty was murdered “for educating a category that needed to do with one of many pillars of democracy — freedom of expression.”

“Samuel Paty embodied our Republic’s most noble asset: its colleges. He was cowardly murdered by enemies of freedom. We can be united, agency and resolute,” Blanquer wrote in a tweet.

Macron mentioned Paty was “killed as a result of he was educating college students freedom of speech, the liberty to imagine and never imagine.”