Samsung’s Wildlife Watch invites you to become a virtual ranger and watch for endangered animals living in the African bush

Camera and video technology in Samsung Galaxy S20 FE handsets used to boost live, 24/7 feeds of wildlife in Balule Nature Reserve, which is part of Kruger National Park

Samsung partners with African tech pioneers Africam to improve the reach of its streaming infrastructure in the bush

Support the work of the Black Mamba Anti-Poaching Unit, an all-female troop that uses non-violent methods to prevent poaching, which has increased during the pandemic

Animal lover and DJ Peggy Gou calls on everyone to take care and bring the world’s eyes back to the animals the pandemic has left neglected

LONDON, March 2, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Samsung today announced the launch of Wildlife Watch, an ambitious new pilot that uses technology to tackle poaching in the African bush. The professional-grade cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) phones will shoot live footage that will be broadcast 24/7 from Balule Nature Reserve in South Africa, part of the Kruger National Park. Everyone is invited to stand guard and become a virtual ranger, helping to protect endangered animals from poaching by watching them in their natural habitat and enjoying live sightings of these spectacular animals from their homes.

Samsung has joined forces with African technology pioneer Africam to reinvent one of its latest Galaxy mobile devices as part of an initiative that uses technology to help make the world a better place. Africam’s profit model for profit means that they charitably support the Black Mamba Anti-Poaching Unit; an all-female troop that uses non-violent methods to prevent poaching, which has increased during the pandemic as illegal hunters take advantage of the sudden drop in tourism. Through the Wildlife Watch initiative, viewers will be closer to the work of the rangers, see the animals they protect and have the opportunity to donate to support them. To see more, visit: https://youtu.be/PfSPdBIApsQ

Born in South Korea, Berlin-based DJ, producer and fashion designer Peggy Gou, who loves animals – especially giraffes – is at the forefront of the initiative to advocate for and encourage people to participate. , to take the watch and raise awareness.

Four Samsung Galaxy S20 FE handsets were installed as additional cameras in the bush, increasing the range of the existing Africam infrastructure in Balule Nature Reserve by more than half during the duration of the pilot. The professional grade camera in each handset is used to film the animals for the live broadcast. Supporting rangers in their daily tasks, the larger pixels, improved camera AI and 30x spatial zoom, including 3x optical zoom in handsets, have improved the quality of photos Black Mambas are capable of. to take while on patrol. From afar and even in low light and unreliable bush conditions, they can send clear, detailed images back to their base as evidence for investigations into poaching activities.

A camouflaged jeep equipped with a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will also be used by the rangers for surveillance patrols, and the live action will bring you closer to the rangers and their daily experiences.

Samsung’s Galaxy upcycling program aims to solve social needs, lengthen product lifecycles and reduce waste by reinventing phones in new roles. Reusing existing products to serve a new critical function is a great way to avoid having to create new products. As part of the Wildlife Watch initiative, Samsung handsets are being redeployed by rangers as CCTV cameras for perimeter fencing, along with the addition of crucial tech support to enhance the rangers’ daily patrols.

By becoming a virtual ranger and monitoring wildlife-watch.com, you can alert rangers if you see any endangered animals or signs of poaching, share what you see via social media snapshots to encourage others to participate and donate to The Black Mamba Anti-Poaching Unit. With different camera views, it’s never the same watch twice, and you might see elephants, lions, and even giraffes in the wild from your sofa.

Peggy Gou, DJ, producer and animal-loving fashion designer, said: “We all love these beautiful animals, but the harsh reality is that poaching is on the increase all over Africa. It’s amazing to think that a device we use every day can help solve such an important problem. The ability to become a virtual ranger and support the amazing real life rangers fighting poaching is really exciting. “

Mark Notton, Senior Mobile Manager, Samsung Europe, said, “As our lives have become more virtual, the power of technology to bring people together to do something good and for the benefit of all has never been clearer. Wildlife Watch is a truly exciting pilot, and by repurposing one of our latest handsets in this way, we hope that the increased eyes on these incredible animals will not only support existing surveillance and raise awareness, but bring fun by allowing people to see and learn about wildlife. home.”

Committed to using technology as an instrument for good, Wildlife Watch supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a plan adopted by 193 members of the United Nations, by responding to Sustainable Development Goal 15 – Life on land – of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Samsung has worked with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to launch an education and donation-based mobile app – Samsung Global Goals. Currently, out of over 100 million Galaxy smartphones around the world, it has raised over $ 1.5 million in donations for UNDP and is empowering millions of people to make the world a better place and take action to achieve the 17 global goals.

Wildlife Watch will be live for two months (3rd March 2nd May 2021). Meanwhile, Samsung hopes to bring the eyes of many people back to the animals forgotten during the pandemic. To watch the live stream and help protect vulnerable animals, visit Wildlife-watch.com.

For more information on Samsung’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and how you can get involved to make a difference, visit https://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/apps/samsung-global-goals/

About Africa

Africam was founded in 1999 with the primary objective of connecting a global audience with the live sights and sounds of the African bush. We are a passionate group of wildlife enthusiasts with a collective ambition to protect our wonderful wildlife and the pristine ecosystems they inhabit. With our network of live cameras placed in the most remote places in Africa, we broadcast our live feeds to over 200 countries. To find out more or to be part of the Africam community, visit: www.africam.com

About the Black Mamba Anti-Poaching Unit

The Black Mambas Anti-Poaching Unit was founded in 2013 by Transfrontier Africa NPC to protect the West Olifants region of the Balule Nature Reserve. In the first year of operation, the Black Mambas were asked to expand into other areas and now protect all the boundaries of the 62,000 ha Balule Nature Reserve, which is part of the Grand Kruger in South Africa. Its teams work on the concept of the “Broken Window” philosophy, striving to make its area of ​​influence the most unwanted, difficult and least profitable place to poach all species. Passionate about wildlife and rhino conservation, these women are the voice of the community through their conservation work.

The goals of the Black Mamba project are not only protecting wildlife through boots on the ground, but also being a role model in their communities. They want their communities to understand that the benefits are greater through conservation rather than poaching, addressing the social and moral degradation that is the product of poaching within their communities. They worry for the sake of their children, as the bogus economy has brought morality and drugs to their communities.

Samsung has donated to the Black Mambas and the donation feature on the website will bring additional income and eyeballs to this much needed global situation.

