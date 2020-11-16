Samsung’s latest monitor is a smart TV with PC functionality

Samsung has launched a new kind of all-in-one monitor, and the company believes it can serve more than one purpose in the work-from-home age. The device, simply referred to as a Smart Monitor, is basically a Tizen powered smart TV with PC capabilities. It is the brand’s first smart TV with built-in WiFi, Bluetooth and Wireless DeX capability. The monitor is also AirPlay 2 compatible, allowing you to share media files like videos, photos, and music from AirPlay devices like iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Although you can use the device as a traditional monitor, you can use it to view, edit, and record Office 365 apps in the cloud without having to connect it to a PC or laptop. If you have a Galaxy note 20, however, you can turn it into a computer via the Wireless Dex feature launched with the phone. We weren’t impressed with the Dex wireless experience when we tested it for our handset review – there was so much latency when we used the Note 20 Ultra as a trackpad, for example – but it could be. sufficient if you need it. quick access to an office.