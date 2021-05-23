Samoa crisis deepens as head of state suspends parliament

The surprise order comes two days before parliament is ready to swear in opposition leader Fiame Naomi Mata’afa as Samoa’s first female prime minister.

Samoa has plunged into further political turmoil after its head of state abruptly called off a parliamentary session that is expected to confirm the Pacific nation’s first change of government in nearly 40 years.

The order of Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II last Saturday came two days before Samoa’s newly elected parliament convened and swore that FAST party leader Fiame Naomi Mata’afa is the country’s first female prime minister.

In a brief proclamation posted on Facebook, Sualauvi said he was suspending Parliament “until it is announced and for reasons which I will make known in due course”.

FAST has said it will ask the Supreme Court to overturn the order on Sunday.

The decision of the appointed head of state was the latest twist in a political crisis that erupted after the general election on April 9 which ended in a 25-25 draw between the FAST party and the outgoing party for protection. of Human Rights (HRPP), with an independent candidate.

The electoral commissioner intervened by nominating another HRPP candidate, supposedly to comply with constitutional provisions setting the minimum quota of women in parliament.

The independent candidate chose FAST, i.e. 26-26.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who held the top post for 22 years, then persuaded Sualauvi to call a second election on May 21.

FAST appealed and the Supreme Court last week ruled against both the nominee and plans for the new election, restoring Mata’afa’s party to a 26-25 majority.

When a panel of appeals judges rejected HRPP’s proposal to suspend those rulings on Friday, Sualauvi called on parliament to sit on Monday, only to then overturn the order on Saturday night.

Radio New Zealand said Sualauvi’s latest proclamation raises constitutional questions “because parliament is supposed to meet within 45 days of an election” and “any sitting beyond Monday would appear to be a violation of that”.

Malielegaoi, meanwhile, insisted the HRPP still has the numbers to lead the nation of 220,000 while Mata’afa said she would challenge the latest ruling in court.

Daughter of the first prime minister of Independent Samoa, Mata’afa was previously Malielegaoi’s deputy and split from government last year after opposing changes to Samoa’s constitution and justice system.

The 64-year-old said she “will respect the rule of law”.