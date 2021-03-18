World
Samia Suluhu Hassan: Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan makes history as first female president | World News – Times of India
DAR ES SALAAM: Samia Suluhu Hassan is a soft-spoken Muslim woman rejected from the obscure role of vice president to become Tanzaniafirst female leader after John Magufulisudden death. Under the constitution, Hassan, the country’s 61-year-old vice president, will serve the remainder of Magufuli’s second five-year term, which does not expire until 2025.
A former office clerk and development officer, Hassan began her political career in 2000 in her hometown of Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous archipelago, before being elected to the National Assembly of mainland Tanzania and appointed to a senior ministry.
A fervent supporter of the ruling party, she rose through the ranks until being chosen by Magufuli as her vice-presidential candidate during her first presidential election campaign in 2015. The Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) won comfortably and Hassan entered the world. history when he was sworn in as the country’s first. never female vice-president.
The pair were re-elected last October in a controversial poll that opposition and independent observers say was flawed. She sometimes represented Magufuli on overseas trips, but many outside Tanzania had not heard of Hassan until she appeared on national television wearing a black headscarf to announce that Magufuli had died in 61 years after a short illness.
In a slow and gentle speech – a stark contrast to the thunderous rhetoric favored by his predecessor – Hassan solemnly declared 14 days of mourning. She will consult with the CCM on the appointment of a new vice-president.
‘Hold your breath’
Analysts say Hassan will face early pressure from powerful Magufuli allies within the party, who dominate intelligence and other critical aspects of government, and would try to steer his decisions and agenda.
“For those who expected a bit of a break with the Magufuli way of doing things, I would say please, hold your breath for now,” said Thabit Jacob, researcher at Roskilde University in Denmark and expert in Tanzania.
“I think she will have a hard time building her own base … We shouldn’t expect major changes.”
His loyalty to Magufuli, nicknamed the “Bulldozer” for his flawless demeanor, was called into question in 2016.
Her office was forced to issue a statement denying that she had resigned as rumors of a breakup grew more persistent, and Hassan alluded to the controversy in a public speech last year.
“When you started working as president, many of us didn’t understand what you really wanted. We didn’t know your leadership. But today we all know your ambitions for the development of Tanzania.” , she told Magufuli.
Do things
Hassan was born on January 27, 1960 in Zanzibar, a former slavery hub and commercial outpost in the Indian Ocean. While still a Muslim sultanate, Zanzibar did not formally merge with mainland Tanzania for another four years.
Her father was a schoolteacher and her mother a housewife. Hassan graduated from high school but said publicly that her final results were poor and she did an internship in a government office at 17.
By 1988, after undertaking a more in-depth study, Hassan had risen through the ranks to become a development officer in the government of Zanzibar. She was employed as a project manager for the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) and later in the 1990s she was appointed executive director of a coordinating body of non-governmental organizations in Zanzibar.
In 2000, she was appointed by the CCM to a special seat in the Zanzibar House of Representatives. She then served as Minister of Local Government – first for youth, women and child employment, then for tourism and business investment.
In 2010, she was elected to the National Assembly of mainland Tanzania. Then-President Jakaya Kikwete appointed her Minister of State for Union Affairs.
She holds university degrees from Tanzania, Great Britain and the United States. The mother of four has spoken out publicly to encourage Tanzanian women and girls to pursue their dreams.
“I look polite and I don’t shout when I speak, but the most important thing is that everyone understands what I’m saying and that things be done the way I say,” Hassan said in a speech. last year.
She is part of a very small circle of women to lead the countries of East Africa. Burundi briefly had an interim female president in 1993, while Mauritius and Ethiopia had women appointed to the ceremonial role of president.
