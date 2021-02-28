Salvadoran leader, combative but popular, could tighten his grip in elections

“The president has had some explosions,” conceded Mr. Ulloa, “but they should be understood as such, as explosions, as errors, and not as a trend, as an attitude, as the birth of a new dictatorship . “

Mr Bukele’s tendency towards confrontation will be tempered, Mr Ulloa said, once he has a legislature that is not determined to block its agenda. He called on the world to take the president’s measure based on how he rules after the election.

“We will be able to assess the true character of this government, whether it is a democratic government serving the interests of the Salvadoran people,” Ulloa said. “If, on the contrary, it turns out that the president is, as has been claimed, an authoritarian who wants to concentrate power and impose an undemocratic model, then that will also prove to be.

Part of what caught Mr Bukele’s attention is his approach, which can only be described as very online. A self-proclaimed 39-year-old political outsider, the president delights his supporters by tracking down his enemies on Twitter and reveling in his triumphs on TikTok. He uses social media to ransack the Salvadoran press, attack the attorney general and declare his refusal to comply with Supreme Court rulings.