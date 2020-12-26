Sailors stranded for months as China refuses to let coal ships land

The Jag Anand is owned by an Indian company, Great Eastern Shipping. Although Great Eastern Shipping employed the crew, they say they cannot unilaterally let the ship go because the ship had been chartered to another company, Cargill, based in Minneapolis. She, in turn, had sub-chartered the Jag Anand to another company.

At the other end of the chain are the buyers of Australian coal on Jag Anand: the Chinese company Tangshan Baichi Trading. He bought the cargo from an Australian supplier, Anglo American. When contacted, Great Eastern Shipping and Cargill said the buyer was ultimately responsible for deciding whether the Jag Anand could move away from the port of Jingtang.

“It’s local law that you need to get approval from the port authority to leave, and one of the conditions is that you need approval from the receiver,” said Jan Dieleman, president of the Cargill’s shipping business. He noted that the receiver could have sold the cargo to others, further complicating the approval process.

Two-day phone calls to contact Tangshan Baichi Trading went unanswered.

Anastasia is in a similar situation. It flies the Panamanian flag but is owned by Mediterranean Shipping from Switzerland, which chartered the vessel to Jiangsu Steamship, a Chinese company, officials said. The intended recipient of its coal is E-Commodities Holding, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Each company in the chain said they only communicated with one or two other parties they deal with directly, and they often said they were not clear on the names of the other parties involved. It’s a deliberately convoluted system, according to Dean Summers of the Maritime Union of Australia.

“Everyone points to the person next to them, and no one takes responsibility for that,” he said.

A week ago, when China’s state-owned Global Times reported that China’s National Development and Reform Commission had authorized 10 major utilities to import coal “without customs clearance restrictions except in Australia,” a lot in Australia interpreted it as formalizing China’s unofficial ban. (The Global Times article has since been deleted from its website.)