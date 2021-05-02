Said Zahari: Mandela unrecognized of press freedom

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 02 (IPS) – Have you ever heard of a workers’ strike or similar union action for press freedom? And how long do you think it lasted? One day? One week? A month? And where and when do you think it happened?

Workers’ strike for press freedom

Six decades ago, in 1961, Said Zahari, editor-in-chief of the Malaysian daily, Utusan melayu, led a strike by journalists and other employees. The prolonged strike, both in Malaysia and Singapore today, was for press freedom rather than the well-being of the employees.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram

Against all expectations, the strike lasted more than a hundred days! It also marked the end of the post-colonial government’s “honeymoon” after independence. The historic strike was remarkable for many reasons, two of which deserve special mention.

First, it involved workers of Malaysian ancestry where these industrial actions had been primarily associated with workers of Chinese and Indian ancestry, first brought to Malaysia as indentured labor during colonial times.

Second, and perhaps only, the strike attempted to resist the impending takeover of the previously independent anti-colonial newspaper to meet the propaganda needs of the ruling Malaysian National Organization (UMNO). UMNO was the dominant partner of the ruling coalition after the first Malaysian elections in 1955 under colonial rule.

In 1957, the Federation of Malaysia became independent, but without Singapore with which it was closely integrated, economically, politically and even socially and culturally before the Japanese invasion in 1941-1942.

Along with the Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak, Singapore joined the extended Malaysian confederation of British possessions in the region in 1963 before seceding less than two years later.

UMNO-led governing coalitions ruled Malaysia until 2018, when it lost the general election despite extensive gerrymandering in its favor. But after a “ palace coup ” in March 2020, UMNO joined the current ruling coalition.

Out of the pan in the fire

To break the strike, Singapore-born Said was banned by Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman from returning to Peninsula Malaysia after visiting striking colleagues on the island.

At the beginning of February 1963, Said was arrested by the government of Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore, then still under British control. This happened hours after he agreed to lead the left-wing populist Rakyat Singapore (People’s Party of Singapore), when PRS allies were still very influential in the region.

Arrested with more than a hundred other political dissidents in Operation Coldstore, he was incarcerated without trial for 17 years. In the early 1970s, Said’s poems were smuggled out of prison and published in Malaysia. Said’s steadfast determination despite his ordeal has inspired countless others.

Inspiration

Said’s memoir, published at the start of the new millennium, reveals how he came to make heroic sacrifices for a better, more just and democratic postcolonial Malaysia, without any thought of personal gain or benefit.

His memoirs are not only political, but also personal, frankly sharing reminiscences, but without the cosmetic montage that “ great men ” typically demand for their biographical accounts.

Born on May 17, 1928 in a rustic Singapore that no longer exists, the young Malay Muslim youth came of age under British colonialism, interrupted by the Japanese occupation of 1942-1945. His professional life began in Messenger headquarters in Singapore.

The journal was published by Yusof Ishak, later Singapore’s first president, and edited by A. Samad Ismail, the dean of Malaysian journalism. As Malaysian independence without Singapore drew near, Said was sent north in 1955 to head the Kuala Lumpur office.

He arrived in time to cover the historic Baling peace talks between the electorally victorious Alliance and the Communist-led guerrilla movement and driven underground in mid-1948. Chief Minister Tunku then told Said that he never wanted the talks to succeed, but agreed to have them to gain political advantage.

Generosity of spirit

After his release at the end of 1979, Said remained humble and modest, always affable, even avuncular and generous in his dealings with all. Other Messenger the comrades also came out of the strike with so much dignity and humanity intact despite the loss of their livelihoods and much more.

Despite his prolonged incarceration, his magnanimity and generosity of spirit contrast with so much contemporary political hypocrisy and petty retribution. Some who had caused him great grief later sought to redeem themselves with him, often to the chagrin of comrades.

Yet he always remained true to his principles, provocative and uncompromising when it mattered. Although he said little about it until his death five years ago, despite his modest means, he sought to compensate his family for his ordeal. This must surely be one of the heaviest burdens he has to bear.

Many shared his love for humanity, truth, freedom and other cherished universal values. It was truly a life of sacrifice for values ​​and principles that still move many, so many decades later.

We can only be inspired by Messenger strike, for more than a hundred days, for the freedom of the press. Those of us who cherish freedom of the press owe a debt to the strikers that can never be repaid.

The name Said Zahari deserves to be immortalized around the world as symbolizing the now universal struggle for press freedom. Today, on World Press Freedom Day, let us all salute Said Zahari and his Messenger comrades of 1961.

