Safia Niaz and Zakia Soman: linked to change the trajectory of Muslim women in India

Zakia Soman and Dr Noorjehan Safia Niaz are determined to ensure that Muslim women take their rightful place in society.

NEW DELHI, India, December 10 (IPS) – Discriminated in society and concerned about discrimination against women in their homes, the two women who co-founded Bhartiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) launched the movement to promote women’s leadership Muslims and help them claim their rights.

In an exclusive interview with IPS, Dr Noorjehan Safia Niaz and Zakia Soman said they started BMMA or the Indian Muslim Women’s Movement to tackle community tensions and prejudices in India and the inherent patriarchal prejudices they face in their lives. homes and beyond.

Niaz and Soman say that “community” tensions, the language of prejudice and violence against the Muslim minority in India, have shaped their understanding of gender and identity. This led them to stand firmly on the principles of gender justice and reforms – leading to the formation of BMMA. Since 2007, this movement has grown to more than 50,000 women.

Soman says she became aware of her Muslim identity while interacting with female survivors of the The riots in Gujarat in 2002 in Ahmedabad. During these riots, many Muslim women were singled out and subjected to sexual violence.

“The riots in Gujarat were preceded by September 11 (the attack on the World Trade Center in New York in 2001) and the so-called war on terrorism. I felt a huge burden on my identity. My Muslim name invoked curiosity everywhere I went, ”says Soman.

She realized that she was not alone and many Muslim women shared her feelings.

“On the one hand, there was communitarianism and communal violence associated with state neglect. On the other hand, we have suffered discrimination at home and within the family, wrongly in the name of religion.

Soman says she was in an “abusive relationship”, and that she and other Muslim women “decided to join hands and take charge of our situation.”

BMMA members in a leadership training program. The organization has more than 50,000 women and they have achieved significant success.

The BMMA was born from these feelings of changing a community and patriarchal world.

For Niaz, the journey began in 1992, just after the demolition of Babri Masjid, a mosque in Ayodhya. Community violence ensued across the country. Eighteen Muslims were murdered in Ayodhya as a result of the demolition and houses and shops were set on fire. Across the country, including Mumbai, around 2,000 people have been killed.

This community violence and insecurity were the reasons Muslim women became community leaders, she said.

“At that time, there was also a better understanding of all the issues, especially basic basic education, livelihood, health and safety needs,” Niaz said. “In addition, we also saw first-hand the legal discrimination that Muslim women face due to the lack of a codified Muslim family law. “

It became the main demand of BMMA because “we knew that if we don’t demand it, no one else will. “Our struggle, our leadership” has become our slogan. Muslim women should lead on the basis of the values ​​of the Holy Quran and the Indian Constitution. (She must) claim her rights which emanate from her religion and her identity as a citizen of this country, ”Niaz said in an exclusive interview with IPS.

“Zakia approached me with the idea of ​​a national platform, and that’s how it all started. We worked for two years on the vision, mission, goals, values ​​and principles that would govern the movement, with other women leaders, ”she said.

After speaking to other Muslim women leaders in various states and after two years of deliberations, in 2007 the BMMA was officially launched.

Since its inception, BMMA has led change from within on several fronts.

Soman and Niaz recall the various victories and associate them with the bitter struggle of the members who continued to fight for their rights despite little or no resources and often felt the anger of the community for “daring to claim their rights”.

One of those victories was the Haji Ali judgment which overturned a ban on entry of women into the sanctum sanctorum of the religious shrine, Dargah / Shrine. BMMA had filed the Public Interest Litigation or PIL to end the discriminatory practice. It was a victory approved by the Supreme Court of India and paved the way for women from other communities to demand an end to discrimination in places of worship.

Another important achievement was the filing of a DIP against triple divorce, polygamy and halala. BMMA was a large group that used to triple divorce, a method by which Muslim men could divorce their wives by simply pronouncing the term “Talaaq” or divorce, three times for them, abolished in 2019.

Train Darul-Uloom-e-Niswaan and train 20 women to become qazis or religious scholars is a first in India and considered by both to be a major achievement.

“Some of the women we trained even performed Nikahs (religious weddings), defying patriarchal norms,” Niaz adds.

Despite the scarcity of resources and criticism, state and member leaders continue to work with the most marginalized women, addressing issues ranging from applying for scholarship programs for their children and training them in livelihood skills for their children. provide information on constitutional and Koranic rights.

Most leaders run centers from their homes, many in poor ghettos to reach those who need them most.

The movement and its leaders have come under fire for addressing women’s rights as Islamophobia and community violence are on the rise.

Change and reform are slow and require continued effort and support from the wider community and progressive forces, according to Soman.

“It is not easy to attack the patriarchal religious establishment that has ruled communal mindsets for decades. It is also not easy to fight against a discriminatory community order in the face of state apathy, ”says Soman.

“I don’t care about the opinions of special interests. I am satisfied when I look at how dozens of female riot survivors have proven to be staunch activists over the past two decades, ”Soman said. BMMA has created leaders across the country.

“These women were speechless in the cacophony of conservative religious men. (The leaders) have now shown the world that gender justice is intrinsic to Islam. They changed the perception of their religion in the eyes of ordinary Indians, ”she said.

The path chosen has never been easy. They were asked why the state should be involved in Sharia matters. They have been insulted and called henchmen of the right-wing Hindutva. This criticism has come from both religious groups and so-called secular-liberal feminists.

With the added challenge of COVID-19, Niaz is convinced that the chosen path is the right one.

“Amid heightened Islamophobia, lynchings and open calls for the annihilation of the community by the state and state-backed Hindu forces, how can BMMA continue to advocate for reform of the family law in favor of Muslim women “, they were asked

Niaz’s response is categorical.

The two women and the rulers of Indian states, bound by common goals of empowering and uplifting Muslim women, find strength in each other. Niaz reflects on this relationship.

“We are linked to each other within BMMA. I would like to believe that we are soul mates born with a common divinely sanctioned purpose. The simple fact of being together, of talking to each other gives us strength.

