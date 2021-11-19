Safe sanitation for all benefits people and the planet: UN chief

In his message for World Toilet Day On Friday, the UN chief said everyone should have access to hygienic, safe and sustainable sanitation.

Life without a toilet is dirty, dangerous and outrageous. Every day, 700 children under 5 die from diseases linked to unsafe water and sanitation. Toilets save lives. At #WorldToiletDay, I call for massive investments and innovation in sanitation for all. pic.twitter.com/YTydUw88tT – António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 19, 2021

Dirty, dangerous and deadly

“Life without a toilet is dirty, dangerous and unworthy,” he said. noted. “Yet 3.6 billion people still live without safely managed sanitation, which threatens health, harms the environment and hinders economic development. ”

Lack of proper sanitation can also be fatal. Every day, more than 700 children under the age of five die from diarrhea linked to unsafe water and sanitation, according to UN data.

World Toilet Day, which has been commemorated since 2013, aims to break taboos and make sanitation for all a global development priority.

Investment and innovation

The Secretary-General said that toilets save lives and help improve gender equality and society as a whole.

“History teaches us that rapid progress is possible,” he said. “Many countries have transformed their health systems by acting on sanitation facilities and ensuring that everyone has access to toilets. ”

Mr Guterres called for urgent and massive investments, as well as innovation, along the “sanitation chain”, from toilets, to transport, collection and treatment of human waste.

He added that respecting the basic human right to water and sanitation is not only good for people, but also for businesses and the planet.

For every dollar invested in toilets and sanitation, up to five dollars is reimbursed in saved medical costs, better health, increased productivity, education and jobs, the UN chief said.