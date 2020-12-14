Safe drinking water must also mean safe collection: how to reduce the risks

Women collect water from a deep well in Chapainawabganj, Bangladesh. Credit: ASM Shafiqur Rahman / IPS

December 14 (IPS) – Globally, millions of people don’t have access to water in their house. They collect water from shared water supply points or surface water sources and physically transport water containers home for domestic use.

The importance of having access to safe drinking water and sufficient water for bathing, cleaning and cooking is clear. But little attention has been paid to the safety of collecting water outside the home or the health and safety of the people who typically do this work. It is most often women and girls from low-income households who have to stand in line for, collect and carry water home.

Three key research we did recently highlight the dangers of collecting water. The studies cover many African countries and each report cites specific data at the national level.

The research included a systematic review of published studies, analysis of data from surveys in 41 countries, and a survey of 6,291 people at 24 sites in 21 low- and middle-income countries. These respondents were asked if they had ever been injured while collecting water.

We first looked for evidence that water transport was associated with health problems. the literature review found evidence that water transport is associated with pain, fatigue, problems accessing perinatal health care, and violence against vulnerable people. We have found strong evidence that water transport is associated with stress.

Another analysis focused on the link with maternal and child health. An analysis of the surveys found that, compared to households with on-site access to water, fetching water is associated with poorer maternal and child health outcomes. Access to water at the scene is associated with improvements in maternal and child health.

We also made a survey to find out who was injured while fetching water. The average age of those interviewed was 37 years old. Just over 72% were women and 43% lived in rural areas. Of our respondents, 845 (13%) reported one or more water injuries (879 injuries).

When estimating the global burden of disease due to lack of access to safe drinking water, injuries caused by water harvesting are often overlooked. This means that the problems associated with a lack of safely managed drinking water are likely to be underestimated.

Understanding why and how injuries occur can motivate action to provide on-site access to water to more people. Where collecting water from outside the home must continue, understanding how injuries occur can help find ways to make water collection safer.

Who gets hurt and how

we found that the risk of injury was 50% higher for women than for men, almost five times higher for those living in rural areas and 2.75 times higher for those living in peri-urban areas than for city dwellers. Greater household water insecurity has increased the likelihood of injury from water harvesting.

Each additional hour spent collecting water per week was associated with a 2% increased risk of injury. Offsite water sources requiring queues and surface water nearly doubled the risk of injury compared to onsite sources.

In our survey, 554 people who told how their injury happened revealed some of the dangers of collecting water. Falls were the most frequent (76.4%); people described slips or falls while standing in line or carrying water. Women were almost twice as likely to fall as men (61.4% vs. 33.7%). Almost all “traffic accidents” – motor vehicle accidents, cycling accidents, or riding an animal while collecting water – have occurred in Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya. These were more likely to be reported by males.

Injuries that occurred directly from carrying water containers or collecting water from wells accounted for 6.5% of the injury mechanisms.

Physical confrontation (6.9%) also caused injuries, and men were more likely than women to report it (10.7% vs. 3.5%). There have been allegations of sexual assault, for example a woman from Kampala said:

The prepaid meter keeper wanted to fall in love with me, but I told him I’m married and have kids that made him hate me, and he hit me already.

Other researchers reported that sex violence occurs when people have access to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities. We expect interpersonal violence to be underreported in our study. Respondents may not discuss it because of feelings of distress or shame, fear of being punished by abusers or family members, or lack of support for victims.

Changes needed

There is a clear need for water supply systems that prioritize personal safety alongside the traditional goals of improving water quality and quantity.

Our results suggest several ways to manage and reduce the risk of water injury through existing programs. These include:

Collection of additional data on physical security and accessibility.

Water supply on premises, which may include schools and workplaces.

Maintain many shared water points and support affordable delivery systems to reduce distance traveled and time spent in queues.

Provide equipment such as wheelbarrows, to reduce the pain and fatigue associated with carrying water containers.

Maintain clear pathways along water collection routes. This would reduce the risk of injury from slips, falls and traffic hazards.

Encourage men to help with water transport through public health campaigns, to reduce the risk of injury to women and other adverse maternal and child health effects associated with water collection.

Locate water points in visible, open public places, alongside campaigns to reduce gender-based violence and abuse.

Dr Jo-Anne Geere, Lecturer, School of Health Sciences, University of East Anglia

