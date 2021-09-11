Sacrifice of 9/11 first responders is example of humanity and compassion, says UN chief

Nearly 3,000 people died in the September 11, 2001 attacks, which saw four planes hijacked by members of the Al Qaeda terrorist group flying towards US targets, including the two skyscrapers in Manhattan’s financial district.

Memorial ceremonies were held across the United States on Saturday, including at the three sites of the attacks: a plane also landed at the Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States military, and another crashed in a field in Pennyslvania, after passengers regained control of the hijackers.

More than 400 first responders were killed in New York that day, the majority of them firefighters. In a statement, Mr Guterres paid tribute to those who put themselves in danger when they made their way to the burning Twin Towers, “many making the ultimate sacrifice, exemplifying the humanity and compassion that terrorism seeks to achieve. wipe off”.

Describing the day as one “to be engraved in the minds of millions of people around the world”, Mr. Guterres recalled that the thousands of victims, and the thousands more injured in the “cowards and heinous” were coming. from some 90 countries.

Paying tribute to the survivors who, he said, had to overcome physical and emotional scars to continue with their lives, Mr. Guterres pledged the UN’s continued solidarity with the people of New York, the United States d America, as well as all victims of terrorism all over the world.

Mr. Guterres also recalled the solidarity, unity and determination expressed 20 years ago by the international community. The Secretary General at the time, Kofi Annan, condemned the attacks on the day they occurred, stressing that no just cause can be advanced by terror, and members of the security Council unanimously called all countries work together to bring the culprits to justice.