Sabotage could be the source of the tragedy on the set of Baldwin: Lawyer

It is possible that someone intentionally placed real bullets in the dummy pistol that killed Halyna Hutchins, according to a lawyer.

An attorney for the gunsmith who oversaw the guns used on Rust’s film set suggested that someone had deliberately put a live bullet into the gun used by actor Alec Baldwin when he accidentally shot a director of photography.

Jason Bowles said on Wednesday that his client, Hannah Gutierrez, removed ammunition from a box that she said contained only dummy bullets unable to fire.

He said he thought it was possible that someone intentionally placed real balls, which look like mannequins, in the box.

“We are concerned that this may have been what happened here, that someone intended to sabotage this set with a live bullet intentionally placed in a mannequin box,” Bowles told the show. Good Morning America from ABC television.

“We are not saying that anyone intended that there would be a homicide tragedy,” he added. “But they wanted to do something to cause a security incident on the set. This is what we think happened.

A spokesperson for Rust Movie Productions did not comment on Bowles’ comments.

The company said it was investigating the incident and had not received any formal complaints regarding safety on the Santa Fe Plateau, New Mexico.

Authorities are investigating the case and no charges have been filed against anyone involved.

“Never in a million years has Hannah thought that live ammunition could have been in the ‘dummy’ round box,” Bowles said in a statement later Wednesday.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on October 21 when a gun Baldwin was holding fired a live bullet, police said.

Deputy Director Dave Halls had told Baldwin the gun was “cold,” an industry term meaning it is safe to use.

A photo of Cackling rests among candles at a vigil in Albuquerque, New Mexico [File: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters]

Bowles said Gutierrez checked the gun before giving it to Halls.

She spun the cylinder and showed Halls each of the cartridges, which she said were six dummy cartridges, he said.

Halls then took the weapon to the church where Baldwin was rehearsing a scene.

He said Gutierrez took his job seriously, gave Baldwin and other actors gun training and “did everything in his power to ensure a safe setting.”

Strike on conditions

Prior to filming, cameramen left the film to protest what they said were long hours and other unacceptable working conditions, authorities in Santa Fe said.

Asked who would intentionally place live ammunition with dummy bullets, Bowles said on NBC’s Today show that he thought it could be someone who wanted to “prove a point, say she’s unhappy, that she is unhappy ”.

“And we know people had already left the set the day before,” he said.

Baldwin, who was also a producer of the film, said he was heartbroken and was cooperating with authorities.

On Tuesday, he shared a post on social media from a team member who took issue with reports of chaos and a lax attitude to safety on set.