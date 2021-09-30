Rwandas Rainforest Conservation wins accolades from indigenous community

Rwanda’s Gishwati Mukura rainforest is one of the most biodiverse places in the Congo Basin. Credit: Aimable Twahirwa / IPS

NYABIHU, RWANDA, Sep 30 (IPS) – Laurent Hategekimana, a villager from Nyabihu, a district in western Rwanda, remembers the terrible state of the Gishwati natural forest a few years ago when she was overrun by illegal loggers and invading farmers.

Many of the invaders of this nature reserve were local villagers, and Hategekimana, a farmer turned environmental activist, had to face a difficult task to change his mind.

“Although many have yet to begin to see tangible benefits, some people are getting into beekeeping while others are trying to venture into tree planting, conservation agriculture, and crafts. “the father of six told IPS in an interview.

In these remote rural areas of Rwanda, the conservation of tropical forests now creates new jobs for several thousand indigenous people who live in particular near the main tropical forests of western Rwanda, thanks to the country’s new laws and policies encouraging the community participation in environmental protection.

With a number of challenges facing this group which identifies as having a connection to the surrounding natural resources, scientists recommend strategic solutions to resolve possible conflicts between people and wildlife conservation along this part of the basin. of the Congo River.

Some scientists believe it is important to find out what kinds of activities communities want, need and could engage in and manage in a sustainable manner, in order to come up with sustainable actions that address issues of biodiversity conservation and change. climate.

Thanks to several conservation mechanisms recently adopted by the Rwandan government and stakeholders, Hategekimana is one of the indigenous community members who have been actively involved in the conservation of the Gishwati natural forest. They inform local administrative authorities of illegal activities such as cutting down trees without a permit and burning charcoal.

“I now understand the importance of forest conservation. That’s why I’m sacrificing my time to protect it, ”Hategekimana said.

Over the past two decades, much of these nature reserves on the Rwandan side of the Congo’s rainforest have been nearly depleted, largely due to resettlement and ranching.

When new forest conservation efforts were launched in 2015, most local villagers felt they were depriving their main source of income. Some were initially engaged in illegal logging, timber and charcoal activities.

The Gishwati-Mukura Nature Reserve, now a National Conservation Park, is currently helping to improve the livelihoods of local communities living in the surrounding areas. This, in turn, gives the forest a better chance for regeneration.

This prompted local residents to start a local NGO focused on the conservation of the newly established national park. Thanks to these initiatives, the size of the reserve has increased from 886 to 1,484 hectares, the number of chimpanzees has increased from 13 to 30, the 600 hectares added to the central forest are regenerating naturally and the chimpanzees have started to use this area. over the past two decades.

Professor Beth Kaplin, Director of Center of Excellence in Biodiversity and Natural Resources Management from the University of Rwanda told IPS that there is a need to commit to truly listening to the people who live next to this park and interacting with it on a daily basis and developing collaborative strategies to address emerging issues .

“We need to take the time to find out what kinds of activities communities want, need and could engage in and manage in a sustainable way (…)

Gishwati Forest, a protected reserve in the northwestern part of Rwanda, covers an area of ​​approximately 1,439 hectares and Mukura Forest, with a total area of ​​1,987 hectares, is home to critical populations of endemic and threatened species. such as golden monkeys, blue monkeys, and chimpanzees and over 130 different types of birds.

The reserve also has around 60 species of trees, including native hardwoods and bamboo, according to the Rwanda Development Board, a government agency responsible for tourism and conservation.

The Rwandan Environmental Management Authority (REMA) estimates that the forest reserves initially covered 250,000 hectares, but illegal mining, animal grazing, tree cutting and other practices have significantly reduced its size.

In 2014, Rwanda received $ 9.5 million from the Global Environment Facility through the World Bank to restore forest and biodiversity in the Gishwati-Mukura forest.

The main objective of this funding was to support community activities. These included farm stays, crafts, beekeeping, and tourist activities such as tea plantation tours and the opportunity to learn from traditional healers, who use natural plants to support medicine. modern and synthetic drugs.

The collective efforts of villagers, environmental NGOs, indigenous people and local administrative entities to train and mobilize villagers on the importance of forest conservation in this part of the Congo River Basin, which covers 33 percent of Rwanda, have been greeted.

“These efforts changed people’s mindsets and in turn saved this natural forest from extinction,” said Jean Bosco Hakizimana, senior local administrative official in Arusha, a small forest village in Nyabihu, a mountainous district in the northwest. from Rwanda.

Delphine Uwajeneza, deputy director of the Organization of the African Initiative for the Progress of Humanityn, told IPS that the key to realizing current efforts to conserve natural forests would be to include indigenous peoples in decision-making and ecosystem management. His NGO advocates for the protection and promotion of the rights, well-being and development of historically marginalized people in Rwanda.

“Current conservation efforts will not allow tropical forests to persist if they are completely closed to use or other benefits by these communities… they are the first to preserve the environment,” Uwajeneza told IPS in an interview.

While the Rwandan government and stakeholders are happy with current conservation efforts, some scientists and activists shake their heads in dismay and say it is not enough. They are convinced that the communities living around these nature reserves should benefit from them.

Dr Charles Karangwa, Head of the Regional Forests and Landscapes Program for International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) The Eastern and Southern Africa region told IPS that the most important thing is to balance the needs of those communities trying to make a living and trying to maintain and maintain their forests.

“Development actors must engage these vulnerable communities in a win-win situation,” he said.

In 2011, Rwanda joined “The Bonn Challenge”, a global effort to restore 150 million hectares of deforested and degraded land globally by 2020. Rwanda has reached its goal of 30% forest cover, officials said.

However, despite the right policy framework and efforts to achieve this goal, experts stress the need to identify ways in which communities can benefit from forest resources in a sustainable manner.

“The people who work here (in the traditional ceramic industry) make a living without depending entirely on forest resources,” says Giselle Uwimanaas, 55, as she talks to neighbors in the village a stone’s throw from the reserve. tropical forest near Mukura in Rutsiro, western Rwanda.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram